How to Use New Cutout Stickers on Your Instagram Reels and Stories

Discover how to use Instagram's new cutout sticker feature to enhance your Reels and Stories with personalized stickers from your own photos.

Instagram has introduced a new sticker feature that allows users to transform any part of their photos into custom stickers for use in Reels and Stories. This addition leverages Meta’s advanced Segment Anything AI technology to automatically isolate and transform subjects within your photos into stickers. If the AI doesn’t perfectly capture the subject, users have the option to manually adjust the cutout. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to take advantage of this engaging new feature:

Open Instagram: Start by launching the app and either selecting an existing photo from your gallery or capturing a new one directly through the Instagram camera. Access Sticker Options: Once you have your photo, enter the editing interface for a Story or Reel. Here, tap on the sticker icon, typically found on the top of the screen, and choose the ‘Create’ sticker option. Select and Edit Your Sticker: Pick the photo you want to transform into a sticker. Use your finger to outline the part of the image you want to turn into a sticker. Instagram’s AI will help detect and segment the subject, but you can make manual adjustments if necessary. Finalize Your Sticker: After adjusting your cutout, you can resize, rotate, and place it anywhere within your Story or Reel. Once satisfied, confirm your edits, and your custom sticker will be ready to use.

Once the sticker is created, you can resize, rotate, and reposition it to fit your Story or Reel perfectly. It’s a simple process: select the photo, outline the subject, and finalize the sticker placement. This feature is currently being tested and is rolling out gradually, so it may not be available to all users immediately. If you don’t see the option yet, keep your app updated to ensure you get access as soon as it’s released globally.

This sticker creation tool represents a significant enhancement in how users can interact with their content on Instagram, providing a personalized touch to their interactions and posts. As this feature evolves, it will likely incorporate more customizable options and perhaps even allow users to create stickers from other users’ content, with proper permissions

