How to install Unc0ver App on iPhone using PC

For all those waiting patiently for a new jailbreak, Unc0ver app is now available for download. Unc0ver is a pwn20wnd tool that supports Cydia on all A7 to A12 devices. Here’s everything you need to know about the new tool.

How to Download Unc0ver App:

The best way to download Unc0ver jailbreak onto your device is to use your PC to sideload the IPA file. All you need to do is follow these simple steps:

First, download Cydia Impactor onto your PC and extract the file contents – save them where you will find them easily Next, download the Uncover Jailbreak IPA file onto your PC Launch Cydia Impactor and connect your iOS device to your computer Wait until your iOS device has been detected and then tap on Device > Install Package in Cydia Impactor Click on the file called Undecimus-v4.3.1.ipa Type in your Apple ID and an app-specific password (go to Apple.com and sign in to generate this) Wait while Cydia Impactor does its work and then close it down Before you use Unc0ver on your iPhone, open your iOS Settings app Tap on General>Profiles and trust the app certificate Unc0ver app is now ready to use

Note

If you only have a free Apple account, you cannot sideload any more than three apps on to your device, and the app certificates will expire after seven days – you will need to follow step 3 onwards each time.

What is Unc0ver Jailbreak?

Unc0ver jailbreak was proving popular already and was developed by a well-known hacker named pwn20wnd. It is stable and has plenty of features, with support for Cydia, the ability to disable auto-updating, and disabling app revokes. The tool is confirmed to work on iOS 11.1.1 to iOS 13 and iOS 13.3.

A recent update to Unc0ver has increased its stability and performance and also makes it easy to switch if you are using another jailbreak on iOS 12. For those on an earlier version of the tool, this update brings a new user interface, a choice of dark or light mode, full descriptions with every set, so you know what it does, along with the architecture and system version the setting is compatible with.

Unc0ver Features

Some other features in the Unc0ver jailbreak tool include:

Accessing your iOS file system

Downloading Cydia tweaks and other enhancements

Disabling auto-updating for system updates

Full support for Cydia package manager

Disabling app revokes

Installing OpenSSH

Increasing maximum memory limit

Installing unsigned IPA files

Unc0ver jailbreak also has full support for Cydia Substrate, the platform for code modification behind the popular package manager. Substrate allows you to modify software very easily, even if you do not have the source code and form the package manager, and it’s easy to install libraries, hacks, tweaks, apps, and more from different repositories.

Important Note

Unc0ver jailbreak is a semi-untethered jailbreak, which means, whenever your iPhone is restarted, you will need to rejailbreak it. Unc0ver also includes a Restore RootFS option in the app preferences, which lets you unjailbreak your device.

If you want to sideload the updates to the Unc0ver jailbreak IPA file without using your PC to do it, you can install a Cydia app called ReProvision, the jailbreak version of Cydia Impactor.

How to Delete Unc0ver Jailbreak

If for any reason, you want to remove Unc0ver jailbreak from your iPhone, it is pretty easy to do.

Launch Cydia on your iPhone Tap on the Installed tab Manually delete each of the tweaks you have installed onto your iPhone Launch the Unc0ver jailbreak app and go into the Settings Find Restore RootFS (rec0ver) and the Refresh Icon Cache options and toggle them both Lastly, tap on Jailbreak or Rejailbreak from the main screen

Now, wait. It can take up to 12 minutes or so for the root filesystem to be restored on your iPhone. It may even take a little longer – just leave your iPhone alone and allow Unc0ver to do its work – specifically, do not get impatient and reboot or hard reset your device. When you see a message on the screen saying RootFS Has Been Successfully Restored, tap on OK.

Alternatively, download an app called Succession from Cydia. This will restore your device and remove the jailbreak without updating to the latest iOS version, thus leaving you still able to jailbreak if you want.

Have you tried Unc0ver jailbreak yet? Give it a go and join millions of users in enjoying a rare but welcome jailbreak on your iPhone.