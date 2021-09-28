In the top three of all third-party app stores, vShare is definitely one of the more popular. It’s free to download and it even works on Android devices too. Downloading vShare brings you tons of apps, games, and more that can’t be found in the official app store, many of them with extra features and other modifications. And there is no need to jailbreak or root your device to get all this cool content so keep reading for all the details.

vShare Features:

vShare provides all users with lots of useful features, including:

Multiple platform support – works on iOS, Android, Windows, and macOS

No download restrictions like other apps impose

Ad-blocker built-in

Fast download speeds ensure your apps and games are on your device instantly

No need to jailbreak or root

Built-in cleaner helps remove temporary and junk files

User-friendly app, simple to navigate

Tons of apps, games, eBooks, streaming apps, and more

Completely free

Lots more features

How to Download vShare:

Because vShare supports multiple platforms, you just need to choose yours and follow the easy guide:

Method 1: iOS

Installing on iOS requires you to install the configuration profile:

Navigate to vShare App website using the Safari browser Tap one of the configuration profiles Tap Install on the confirmation message – leave the page open Wait for the app icon to appear on your home screen and then go back to the page Tap on Trust Now – scroll down to find it Tap Allow on the popup message and then tap Enterprise Apps Tap Brainstorm Technolabs Tap Trust and close the page vShare can now be used

Method 2: Android

Android users need to manually install the vShare APK file on their devices:

Before you do anything, you need to allow downloads from unknown sources. Open your Android Settings Tap on Security or Privacy and then enable the option to Allow From Unknown Sources Close Settings and go to your browser Navigate vShare Android page Tap on the APK file and the download will begin Tap OK on the confirmation message and tap Install Tap on Open and go to your home screen If the app icon isn’t there, open your Downloads folder and tap the file Follow any on-screen directions to install it and the app store is ready to use

Method 3: PC or Mac

vShare doesn’t have native support for vShare but there is a workaround. All you need is an Android emulator on your computer – we would recommend using BlueStacks or Nox Player – and the Android APK file. You also need a Google account to sign into the emulator:

Download BlueStacks or Nox Player emulator onto your computer Launch the emulator, sign in with your Google details and leave the app to set up Download the vShare APK file from tututapp.vip/android onto your computer Extract the file contents and drag the .apk file into your emulator Or you can right-click the file and click on Open With Alternatively, just type vShare into the emulator search bar Click the file when it is in the emulator and leave it to install You can use vShare from the emulator home screen

vShare App Categories:

vShare is one of the top-rated app stores in the world and it isn’t hard to see why. Quite apart from being free to use and not needing a jailbreak, it is also supported on other platforms, giving it one of the widest user bases of any store. Because there is so much content in the app store, the developers have separated it all into sections – here’s what you will find:

Home – The Home section shows you all featured games and apps. Tap on Now Free and you will be shown the paid and premium content available for free in vShare

The Home section shows you all featured games and apps. Tap on Now Free and you will be shown the paid and premium content available for free in vShare Games – If gaming is your thing, this is where to go. Here, you can find plenty of modified games, all unlocked and with new features, plus paid games for free

If gaming is your thing, this is where to go. Here, you can find plenty of modified games, all unlocked and with new features, plus paid games for free Charts – A popular addition to the app store is the Charts section, showing you the trending apps and games from different app stores – also includes modified content

A popular addition to the app store is the Charts section, showing you the trending apps and games from different app stores – also includes modified content Manager – Here is where you can see all your device resources – available space, RAM, and other system information. You can also come to this section when you want to delete an app and, if you need it, there is a bulk-delete facility.

vShare is one of the most popular and best options for those looking for an alternative app store. It doesn’t matter whether you use iOS or Android, the store will work on your device and you can even install it as an alternative to your desktop app store. It’s all free so download it today and dip into one of the best sources for modified content.