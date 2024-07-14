How to Change Location, Display Language, and Search Result Language in Microsoft Copilot

As the use of Microsoft Copilot expands across various platforms and devices, understanding how to configure its settings to better suit your needs is essential. This article delves into the process of adjusting location, display language, and search result language settings in Microsoft Copilot.

Changing Location Settings

To modify the location settings in Microsoft Copilot:

Open the Copilot App: Start by launching the Copilot app on your device. Access Settings: Click on your profile picture and navigate to ‘Settings’. Modify Location: In the ‘Location’ section, enter your new location details, such as city, address, or zip code. Save Changes: Confirm your new settings by clicking ‘Save’.

It’s important to note that changing your location can influence the search results by making them more relevant to your new area, but it might not automatically update your country or region setting, which may need to be adjusted separately for display language changes.

Updating Display and Search Result Language

To alter the display language and the language for search results in Copilot:

Sign In: Ensure you are signed into your Copilot account. Navigate to Language Settings: Go to ‘Settings’ and then select ‘Language’. Choose Display Language: From here, you can select your preferred language for the Copilot interface. Configure Search Result Language: You also have the option to specify a different language for your search results, which can be the same as your display language or another one of your choice. Save Your Preferences: After making your selections, click ‘Save’ to apply the changes.

Copilot supports a variety of languages, enhancing its accessibility for users worldwide. This includes major languages like English, Spanish, French, as well as others like Hindi, Dutch, and Swedish​.

Setting up Microsoft Copilot according to your linguistic and regional preferences not only personalizes your experience but also enhances the app’s utility by tailoring its responses and search results to your environment. By following the outlined steps, users can ensure that their interaction with Copilot is as efficient and relevant as possible.