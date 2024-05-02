How Nvidia is Simplifying GeForce Now Setup on Steam Deck

Discover how Nvidia is making it easier to set up GeForce Now on the Steam Deck for enhanced cloud gaming. Learn the steps and settings for optimal performance.

In a move that enhances portable gaming, Nvidia has made strides to simplify the use of its cloud gaming service, GeForce Now, on Valve’s Steam Deck. This collaboration aims to leverage the cloud to enable high-quality gaming experiences on the handheld device, even for titles that are beyond its native capabilities.

Key Steps to Setting Up GeForce Now on Steam Deck

Initial Setup and Internet Requirements:

To enjoy a smooth gaming experience, users need a stable internet connection. It’s recommended to have at least 15 Mbps for 720p gaming at 60 FPS, and 25 Mbps for 1080p. For those with a GeForce NOW RTX 3080 Membership, even higher speeds are necessary to take advantage of 2K and 4K streaming capabilities​.

Installing the Necessary Browser:

Despite the lack of a native GeForce Now app for Steam Deck, users can easily access the service through a browser. The setup process involves switching the Steam Deck to Desktop Mode and installing a compatible browser like Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge from the Discover Store. Once installed, these browsers need to be added to the Steam library as non-Steam games​​.

Configuring the Browser for GeForce Now:

After installation, specific settings adjustments are needed to optimize the browser for GeForce Now. This includes setting the browser to launch in a kiosk mode that directs straight to GeForce Now’s webpage. Adjustments also ensure that the browser can effectively use the Steam Deck’s game controller as an input device​​.

Enhancing Control and Navigation:

Given the challenges of navigating a browser with a game controller on a small screen, additional configuration might be necessary. This includes modifying control settings to make navigation easier and more intuitive for gaming. Users have the option to adjust these settings to suit their preferences, improving the overall usability of GeForce Now on the Steam Deck​.

Future Prospects and Developments

While Nvidia and Valve are exploring ways to further integrate GeForce Now into the Steam Deck experience, a native app is not yet on the horizon. Current improvements focus on making the browser-based solution more user-friendly and responsive. Nvidia continues to enhance its service offerings, including introducing new subscription tiers that promise even better performance and graphics​​.