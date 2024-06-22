How Netflix Improves Streaming Quality with New Encoding Tech

Netflix’s journey into advanced video encoding is a testament to its commitment to enhancing user experience and operational efficiency. The introduction of the Cosmos platform marked a revolutionary shift, moving away from traditional methods towards a microservices-based architecture that supports complex media workflows more dynamically.

The Cosmos Platform: A Game Changer

Launched in 2018, Cosmos was developed to tackle the limitations of the previous system, Reloaded, by offering increased flexibility and faster feature development. Cosmos operates on a microservice architecture that simplifies the creation and management of media-centric workflows, thereby boosting system stability and scalability.

Decoding the Video Encoding Service (VES)

At the heart of this architecture is the Video Encoding Service (VES), a critical component that handles the encoding of raw video into various digital formats. VES is engineered to support multiple codecs, such as AVC, AV1, and VP9, accommodating the needs of diverse content and quality requirements. The service structure allows for individual components—like the Encoder Node, Assembler Node, and Validator Node—to function independently yet cohesively, ensuring a seamless flow from video chunk encoding to final video assembly.

Operational Excellence with Stratum and Plato

The efficiency of VES is underpinned by two layers: Stratum and Plato. Stratum handles the heavy-lifting of media processing, where developers can deploy their tools in Docker containers to perform encoding tasks effectively. Plato, on the other hand, manages the orchestration of these tasks, ensuring that even the most resource-intensive operations are executed smoothly across the computing layer.

Continuous Innovation and Quality Management

Netflix’s encoding framework is not just about handling current demands but is also geared towards continuous improvement and adaptation. The integration of services like the Video Quality Service (VQS) and Complexity Analysis Service (CAS) underscores a deep focus on maintaining high-quality outputs while optimizing the encoding processes based on content complexity.

Netflix’s advanced video encoding initiative exemplifies its forward-thinking approach to technology and customer satisfaction. By continuously refining its microservices framework and embracing flexible, scalable solutions, Netflix is not just keeping pace with technological advancements but is setting new benchmarks in the streaming industry.