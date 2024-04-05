Helldivers 2 Unveils Cutting Edge Warbond Packed With New Features

Discover everything about Helldivers 2's latest update, Cutting Edge Warbond, featuring new gear, weapons, and cosmetics. Available now for all players.

Helldivers 2, the popular cooperative shooter game, has recently launched its latest Warbond, the Cutting Edge, bringing a slew of new and experimental gear for players. This update, rolled out on March 14, introduces a range of innovative armors, weapons, and cosmetic items, offering players new ways to combat the alien threats on Super Earth and beyond.

Super Earth’s Research & Development department has been hard at work, developing the EX Series Prototypes which include the electrifying EX-03 and the magnetic field-generating EX-16, among others. These new armors not only promise enhanced protection but also come with unique features designed to give players an edge in battle. The update doesn’t stop at armor; it expands the Helldivers’ arsenal with a series of alien-splitting weapons like the LAS-16 Sickle, a laser rifle that boasts rapid-fire capability without the need for reloading, and the SG-8P Punisher Plasma, which fires exploding plasma rounds. The ARC-12 Blitzer, a weapon capable of projecting arcs of close-range lightning, is another notable addition for players looking to electrify their gameplay.

But it’s not just about the hardware; the Cutting Edge Warbond also introduces new cosmetics to the game. Players can now accessorize their armor with three new capes, each with matching colors and designs to suit various tastes. Additionally, new player cards and emotes have been added, allowing players to further personalize their experience.

The Cutting Edge Warbond is available for purchase at 1000 Super Credits, which can be acquired through gameplay or bought with real money via the PlayStation Store or Steam. Unlike typical battle passes in other games, Helldivers 2’s Warbonds don’t expire, allowing players to unlock items at their own pace without worrying about time constraints.

This update continues to build on the success of Helldivers 2, offering both new and veteran players fresh content to explore while maintaining the game’s challenging and cooperative gameplay. With the Cutting Edge Warbond, Helldivers 2 reinforces its commitment to providing players with continuous updates and engaging content, ensuring the fight for democracy across the galaxy remains as thrilling and rewarding as ever​​.