Stuffcool Launches Magic 2 in 1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Station with 30W Type C Output

Stuffcool, India’s leading tech accessory brand has launched its latest innovation – Magic, a 2-in-1 magnetic wireless charging station with a 30W Dual port output. Magic unclutters your desk, doing away with tangled cables and multiple chargers with a tidy approach to device organization and simultaneous charging. The Magic features a magnetic wireless charging module for your iPhone, a wireless charging module for your AirPods/TWS buds, a type C and A port capable of providing 30W and 18W respectively when used individually.

Magic raised to 2!

Magic has a total output of 30W split across the 2 wireless charging modules, the type C port and the type A port. Individually, the Magnetic wireless charging module is able to deliver up to 15W of wireless power, providing “Wireless Fast Charging” for flagship Android devices such as Samsung S23 Ultra and Pixel 7/7 Pro. The wireless charging module for AirPods/Audio Buds, provides a 5W dedicated output to charge your personal audio devices effectively. Besides the wireless charging modules, the Magic also features a type C port and a type A port that can provide 30W combined or 30W from the type C port and 18W from the type A port when used individually (without any wireless output). The type C port supports up to 30W of PD power, when used individually, capable to charge even a Macbook Air M1/M2. The type C port also features PPS charging and hence can provide “Super Fast Charging” to Samsung Flagships and charges flagships Pixel phones 50% in 30 mins, when used individually, without any wireless output.

One charging station for multiple devices is Magic!

Magic was developed to be that 1 charging solution that you need on your desk for your multiple devices. It can wirelessly charge your iPhone and AirPods and still have enough power output to charge your Apple Watch via the type C or A port. For devices beyond the phone, watch, airpods ecosystem, you can use the type C or A port, making Magic a comprehensive charging solution for multiple devices. The Magnetic wireless charging module is adjustable, can be made flat to charge Qi enabled Android smartphones. Magic comes with its own AC input cable – simply unpack, plug into a power source and start charging multiple devices wirelessly by Magic!

Magic is available on stuffcool.com and leading offline stores.

Tech Specs