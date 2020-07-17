Hammer, a manufacturer of audio and fitness products, has launched its new Hammer Fit Pro Fitness band in India. Priced at INR 2399, it offers all the features one would associate with a fitness band. These include a BP monitor, heart rate tracking, sleep tracking, calorie tracking, and more. Not to mention, the device also sports an Athleisure look, aiming to deliver a stylish look that compliments. Read on to find out more about the Hammer Fit Pro Smart Fitness Band.

Hammer Fit Pro Smart Fitness Band Features

The device features a detailed ultralight fashionable design. It packs a 0.96-inches LED colour HD display, which can be personalised with the H band app downloadable for both iOS and Android.

Key features on the device include Blood pressure monitoring, heart rate monitoring, sleep monitor, women health tracking, step tracking, and more. It also offers a pedometer, message reminder, call reminder, and alarm alert. Besides, you can use it just like a selfie stick to click a picture but turning on the remote camera mode through app settings. It also has a Sports Mode, which is triggered by holding and long-pressing the touch key.

Elsewhere, the device gets IP67 sweat and waterproof rating for stress-free use during eater activities. As far as the battery is concerned, the device is rated to deliver of battery life of 3-5 days, and standby of 10 days.

The device supports Bluetooth 4.0 and is compatible with both iOS and Android devices.

Pricing and Availability

The Hammer Fit Pro smart fitness band is now available via the company’s website for INR 2,399. The fitness band comes in a choice of three attractive colour options. These include Black, Black and Red, as well as a Black and Grey colour variant.