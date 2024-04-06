Grab a Free 65-inch Samsung TV with Your Preorder: Here’s How

Don't miss out on Samsung's 2024 TV preorder offer! Secure a free 65-inch 4K TV with your purchase before April 11. Shop now for the best selection and ensure you get this fantastic deal.

Samsung has recently launched an enticing offer that has caught the eye of technology enthusiasts and bargain hunters alike. For a limited time, customers who preorder one of Samsung’s new 2024 TVs will receive a 65-inch 4K TV absolutely free. This unprecedented deal is available until April 11, but with a caveat – it’s while supplies last, so potential buyers are encouraged to act quickly to avoid missing out.

The free TV, a Samsung TU690T model, is valued at approximately $449 and, although it may not match the cutting-edge features of Samsung’s latest models, it’s a fantastic deal for anyone looking to upgrade their home entertainment setup. This offer is not only a chance to get a premium TV for the main living space but also to enhance another room with a high-quality Samsung 4K TV at no additional cost.

Samsung’s 2024 lineup includes an array of TVs such as OLED, Neo QLED 4K, 8K, and The Frame TVs, all available in various sizes ranging from 43 inches to a massive 98 inches. The premium models in this lineup are equipped with Samsung’s newest NQ8 AI Gen 2 chipset, offering enhanced personalization, improved upscaling of content, and a host of other features.

What makes this deal even more appealing is the flexibility of purchase options. Both Best Buy and Amazon have matched Samsung’s offer, and My Best Buy Plus and Total members can enjoy an additional $100 off at Best Buy. This gives consumers multiple avenues to avail of the offer, ensuring they can shop where they find the most convenience and value.

However, interested buyers should be aware that this offer is subject to availability, and there’s a real possibility it could end before the advertised date due to high demand or sell-out. Hence, it’s advisable to make your purchase sooner rather than later to ensure you don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity.

Samsung’s preorder offer represents a remarkable value for anyone in the market for a new TV. With the addition of a free 65-inch 4K TV, customers have a rare chance to significantly upgrade their home entertainment system in one fell swoop. Remember, the clock is ticking on this deal, so swift action is recommended to secure your free TV before the offer expires or stocks run out.