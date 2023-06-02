Cellecor Unveils the Ultimate Home Entertainment with the Affordable and Feature-packed S Series Google Smart TV

Cellecor, a leading provider of Mobile Accessories, Gadgets, Lifestyle Products, and Home Appliances in India, is proud to announce the launch of their latest innovation in home entertainment: the S Series Google smart TV. Designed to offer a theater-like experience, the S Series boasts an exquisite design and features a 4K 60Hz panel, delivering breathtaking visuals with vibrant colors and sharp details in Ultra HD (4K) resolution of 3840X2160 pixels. The smart TV seamlessly integrates popular streaming apps such as Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, and YouTube, offering users a diverse range of entertainment options right at their fingertips. Available in two screen sizes, 55-inch and 65-inch, the S Series can be purchased directly from the company’s website as well as the leading e-commerce platform Flipkart, all at an incredibly affordable starting price of just 39,999/-.

The S Series Google Smart TV combines advanced technology, sleek design, and seamless functionality to create the ultimate home entertainment solution. With 4K resolution and two screen sizes to choose from – 55 and 65 inches – viewers can expect crystal-clear visuals that bring every detail to life. The TV is also equipped with Dolby Atmos Sound, delivering a truly immersive audio experience that enhances the overall enjoyment of movies, music, and gaming.

Mr. Ravi Aggarwal, Co-Founder of Cellecor, expressed his excitement about the launch, stating, “The launch of our S Series Smart TVs marks a significant milestone for Cellecor in delivering affordable home entertainment solutions to our valued customers. These smart TVs showcase our dedication to innovation and our commitment to offering advanced features at an affordable price point. We are excited to revolutionize the way people experience television with the S Series.”

Specifications & Features

The Cellecor S Series smart TV boasts a LED display with an impressive Ultra HD (4K) resolution of 3840X2160 pixels, guaranteeing a mesmerizing visual experience with vivid colors and crisp details. It seamlessly integrates popular streaming apps such as Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, and YouTube, granting users access to a vast array of entertainment options directly on the TV. With dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity, users can enjoy uninterrupted streaming, and the 60 Hz refresh rate ensures smooth handling of on-screen motion.

This smart TV incorporates Dolby Atmos sound technology, featuring two powerful 50W speakers that deliver immersive audio, enhancing the overall viewing experience. Equipped with 2 GB of RAM and 8 GB of storage memory, it offers ample space for apps and content. The TV is compatible with both Android and iOS mobile operating systems, providing users with flexibility and convenience in accessing their favorite content.

Furthermore, the S Series smart TV incorporates parental control features, allowing users to regulate and monitor the content accessible to their children. It also comes with a generous 2-year warranty, providing peace of mind and assurance of the product’s quality. The S Series comes with a TV stand and is easy to install, ensuring a hassle-free setup for a quick start to enjoying the theater-like experience at home.

In addition to its outstanding features, Cellecor takes pride in providing excellent after-sales services across India through its in-house team. Customers can rely on Cellecor’s dedicated support to address any queries or concerns related to the S Series smart TV.

Color, Price & Availability

Both the S-55 and S-65 smart TVs from Cellecor are available in the color black. The S-55 is priced at INR 39,999/-, while the price for the S-65 is INR 49,999/-. Customers can purchase these TVs from the company’s website and Flipkart.