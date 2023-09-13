GOVO launches the all-new GoSurround 350 Soundbar at just Rs. 1,499/

As the World Cup season approaches, GOVO, an emerging player in the audio technology industry, is excited to introduce its latest offering, the GOVO GoSurround 350 Soundbar. During this time of sporting excitement, this innovatively designed audio device is set to revolutionize how fans immerse themselves in the thrill of cricket matches, bringing an extraordinary audio experience to all enthusiasts. Despite its compact form, this mini Soundbar is poised to leave everyone in awe with its exceptional sound quality.

The India Consumer Speaker Market size in terms of shipment volume is expected to grow from 29.13 million units in 2023 to 51.93 million units by 2028, at a CAGR of 12.26% during the forecast period (2023-2028). These trends, coupled with an increase in the demand for consumer electronics used for entertainment purposes, are expected to stimulate the demand for wireless speakers over the forecast period. GOVO GoSurround 350 Soundbar distinguishes itself with its remarkable attributes. Its top-tier audio excellence, outstanding bass delivery, sleek design, and competitive cost give it an ideal selection for our viewers.

Commenting on the launch of the GOVO GoSurround 350 Soundbar, Mr. Varun Poddar, Founder at GOVO said, “As the world comes together during the Cricket World Cup, we are thrilled to unveil the GOVO GoSurround 350 Soundbar, where innovation meets new technology. Our aim has always been to elevate the audio experience. With cricket fever increasing day by day, our mission is to provide an outstanding experience to hard-core cricket fans and unite them together.”

Here are the salient features of the GOVO GoSurround 350 Soundbar:

Immersive 3D Surround Sound: The G0VO Gosurround 350 portable speaker, powered by 52mm drivers, delivers a potent 25-watt output, providing a cinematic audio experience at home

Dynamic RGB LED Lights: Sleek glossy premium finish with multicolour LED lights will create the perfect ambiance for the World Cup

HD MIC: Take your calls seamlessly without needing to switch to a different device

Multiple Connectivity: The Soundbar effortlessly enables seamless connectivity with a wide range of devices, effortlessly AUX, USB, and TF Cord inputs

Bluetooth V5.3: Enjoy automatic connectivity to your mobile device with a seamless range of up to 30 feet.

Dual Passive Radiator: Dive into a dynamic bass experience that will immerse you

Long-lasting Battery: The G0VO Gosurround 350 is equipped with a 2000mAh battery, offering up to 8 hours of playtime. Enjoy the World Cup for longer without worrying about recharging.

The GOVO GoSurround 350 Soundbar is priced at Rs. 5,899/- but is exclusively available for Rs. 1,499/- on the website. It is also available at retail stores across the country. This product comes with a one-year warranty and is available in the colour Platinum Black.