TCL leverages Augmented Reality to launch Instagram Filter and Web Game for cricket fans

a leading consumer electronics brand and one of the dominant players in the global TV industry has come up with an innovative marketing initiative – AR Instagram Filter with a tagline ‘Meet SRH stars with TCL’s AR filter’ and an AR web game – ‘Ultra Vivid Cricket’ to create engagement among cricket fans.

The AR Instagram filter is TCL’s another unique marketing initiative launched as part of its recent #PitchPerfectView campaign. TCL has leveraged Augmented Reality (AR) technology to actively engage the fanbase of Sunrisers Hyderabad. The users can simply take a picture with their favourite SRH team player and post it on social media using the hashtag #PitchPerfectPicture. It shows the users’ support for the team in a unique way.

In a short span, the AR filter has received a great response from the audience and is expected to attract more users by the end of the campaign.

Commenting on the announcement, Philip Xia, CEO of TCL India said, “The AR filter has evoked conversations about the brand and has created engagements across the SRH fanbase to boost the team spirit. The buzz created by it across social media platforms has creatively brought fans closer to their favourite team and players.”

Moreover, the AR web game Ultra Vivid Cricket has been launched for SRH fans who can play cricket in the most realistic manner while enjoying the biggest cricket carnival in India. Players after opening the game get a target to score 35 runs by hitting 12 balls with the swipe of their finger. The highest score which can be hit is 5 and incase the user fails to score 35, they can get an extra ball by answering questions related to TCL and SRH within the game.

In the fast-paced digitally driven world, TCL is integrating tech advancements through AR filters and AR-based web games to increase cricket engagement among Indian fans. It has been a leading name in the global TV industry and is continuing to make inroads to redefine the Indian TV industry by excelling in its prowess to embed intuitive and futuristic technologies.