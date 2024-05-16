Google’s Pixel 9 Series Reveals Design Overhaul and New Models

In an unexpected development, the Google Pixel 9 series has surfaced through a series of leaks, revealing a significant design overhaul and the introduction of new models. These leaks, originating from reliable sources, provide a comprehensive look at what Google’s 2024 flagship lineup has in store.

Three Models in the Lineup

The Pixel 9 series is set to feature three distinct models: the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and a new addition, the Pixel 9 Pro XL. This marks a departure from Google’s typical dual-model release strategy, reflecting a shift towards offering more varied options to cater to different consumer preferences.

Design Changes and Specifications

The Pixel 9 series exhibits a noticeable redesign, particularly in its camera setup and overall aesthetics. The most significant change is the transition away from the distinctive “visor” camera design seen in previous models. Instead, the Pixel 9 devices feature a more conventional camera bar, which houses the lenses in a less prominent arrangement.

The Pixel 9 Pro is expected to come with a 6.5-inch display, slightly smaller than its predecessor, the Pixel 8 Pro, which had a 6.7-inch screen. This model also boasts flat edges, giving it a sleek and modern look. The dimensions for the Pixel 9 Pro are reported to be 162.7 x 76.9 x 8.9mm​.

The smaller Pixel 9 will feature a 6.1-inch display, and the Pixel 9 Pro XL is anticipated to have a larger screen, though exact dimensions are yet to be confirmed. All three models will share a similar design language, with flat sides and a redesigned camera module that protrudes to 12.1mm​​.

Camera and Performance

The Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL are both rumored to include a triple-camera setup, enhancing their photographic capabilities. The standard Pixel 9, on the other hand, will have a dual-camera system, catering to users who prefer a more compact device without compromising too much on camera quality.

Under the hood, these devices are expected to be powered by Google’s new Tensor G4 chip. This processor, manufactured by TSMC, promises improved heat management and power efficiency, addressing some of the issues faced by previous generations. Additionally, the Pixel 9 series will likely run on Android 15, the latest iteration of Google’s mobile operating system.

Release and Availability

According to the leaks, the Pixel 9 series is expected to be announced in October 2024, aligning with Google’s typical launch schedule. This timing suggests that the devices will be available for purchase before the end of the year, just in time for the holiday season.

The leaked details about the Google Pixel 9 series indicate a strategic move by Google to diversify its flagship lineup and introduce significant design changes. With three models catering to different segments of the market, improved performance through the Tensor G4 chip, and a redesigned camera setup, the Pixel 9 series is shaping up to be a compelling choice for consumers looking for the latest in mobile technology.