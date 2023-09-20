Google Takes First Step to Add Plugins on Bard with Own Apps in India

In a significant move to keep pace with rival tech firms, Google has taken its first step to add plugins on Bard, its generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbot, with its own suite of apps. The development aims to enhance the functionality and user experience of Bard, particularly in the Indian market.

The Announcement

The news broke on September 19, 2023, when Google announced that Bard would now have the ability to link with Google’s own apps like Gmail, Docs, and Drive. This integration is seen as a strategic move to compete with OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which already offers plugin support.

Competitive Edge

According to Amar Subramanya, Vice-President of Engineering at Google, the company is keen on expanding the applicability of plugins on Bard. However, he refrained from offering a timeline for the full-scale implementation of this feature. The move is seen as Google’s attempt to keep pace with OpenAI’s ChatGPT in terms of plugin usage on the platform.

User Experience

The addition of plugins is expected to significantly enhance the user experience. With the ability to link Google apps, users can now perform a variety of tasks without leaving the Bard interface. This is particularly beneficial for the Indian market, where the adoption of AI chatbots is on the rise.

Future Prospects

While Google has taken its first step, the tech giant is yet to reveal its complete roadmap for Bard’s plugin support. Industry experts are keenly watching how Google will further develop this feature, especially in comparison to OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Key Takeaways

Google has taken its first step to add plugins on Bard with its own apps like Gmail, Docs, and Drive.

The move aims to compete with OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which already offers plugin support.

Amar Subramanya, Vice-President of Engineering at Google, did not offer a timeline for the full-scale implementation.

The addition of plugins is expected to enhance the user experience, especially in the Indian market.

Conclusion

The integration of Google’s own apps with Bard marks a significant milestone in the AI chatbot industry. While the full-scale implementation is yet to be seen, the initial steps indicate Google’s commitment to providing a more functional and user-friendly chatbot experience. As the tech giant takes on rivals like OpenAI, the focus is now on how quickly and effectively it can roll out these new features, particularly in the Indian market.

Important Points: