Google Shares an Inside Look at the New Pixel Design and the Inspiration Behind It

Google Shares an Inside Look at the New Pixel Design and the...

Google has shared an inside look at the new Pixel design and the inspiration behind it. The new design is inspired by the idea of looking up at the sky on a sunny day, and it features thinner bezels, a softer silhouette, smoother edges, and a matte glass back.

Key highlights:

The new Pixel design is inspired by the idea of looking up at the sky on a sunny day.

The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro have thinner bezels, a softer silhouette, smoother edges, and a matte glass back.

The new Pixel products are made with sustainable materials, including recycled aluminum and post-consumer plastic.

“We wanted to create a design that was both beautiful and functional,” said Ivy Ross, Google‘s vice president of hardware design. “We also wanted to make sure that the new Pixel products were made with sustainable materials.”

Google has also shared some of the challenges that the design team faced when creating the new Pixel design. One of the biggest challenges was making sure that the new design was both beautiful and functional. The team also had to make sure that the new Pixel products were made with sustainable materials.

The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are made with 100% recycled aluminum and post-consumer plastic. The Pixel 8’s back cover is made with 30% recycled plastic, and the Pixel 8 Pro’s back cover is made with 100% recycled plastic.

Google says that the new Pixel design is also more durable than previous generations. The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are both water and dust resistant, and they have a new scratch-resistant glass screen.

The new Pixel design is a welcome change, and it makes the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro look more modern and refined. The use of sustainable materials is also a positive step, and it shows that Google is committed to reducing its environmental impact.

Google has shared an inside look at the new Pixel design and the inspiration behind it. The new design is inspired by the idea of looking up at the sky on a sunny day, and it features thinner bezels, a softer silhouette, smoother edges, and a matte glass back. The new Pixel products are also made with sustainable materials, including recycled aluminum and post-consumer plastic. The new Pixel design is a welcome change, and it makes the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro look more modern and refined.