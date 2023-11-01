Google Search Gets a Math Update to Help Students with Homework

Google has rolled out a new update to its search engine that makes it easier for students to solve math problems. The update includes new features for solving word problems, complex equations, and even calculus and trigonometry problems.

Key highlights:

Google Search now includes more features for solving math problems, including word problems and complex equations.

Students can use Google Search to get step-by-step instructions on how to solve math problems.

The update is available on desktop and mobile devices.

To use the new math features in Google Search, students can simply type in the equation or word problem they are trying to solve. Google Search will then provide a step-by-step solution, along with relevant links to other resources.

For example, if a student is trying to solve the word problem “A train traveling at 60 miles per hour leaves Chicago at 10:00 AM and arrives in New York at 5:00 PM. What is the distance between Chicago and New York?”, Google Search will provide the following solution:

Convert the speed from miles per hour to miles per minute by dividing by 60. 60 miles per hour / 60 minutes per hour = 1 mile per minute Calculate the total number of minutes the train traveled by subtracting the start time from the end time. 5:00 PM – 10:00 AM = 7 hours Convert the total number of hours to minutes by multiplying by 60. 7 hours * 60 minutes per hour = 420 minutes Calculate the distance between Chicago and New York by multiplying the speed by the total number of minutes traveled. 1 mile per minute * 420 minutes = 420 miles

Google Search can also help students solve more complex math problems, such as equations with multiple variables and integrals. For example, if a student is trying to solve the equation “x^2 + 2x – 3 = 0”, Google Search will provide the following solution:

Use the quadratic formula to solve for x. The quadratic formula is: x = (-b ± sqrt(b^2 – 4ac)) / 2a In this case, a = 1, b = 2, and c = -3. Substitute these values into the quadratic formula and solve for x. x = (-2 ± sqrt(2^2 – 4 * 1 * -3)) / 2 * 1 x = (-2 ± sqrt(16)) / 2 x = (-2 ± 4) / 2 x = 1 or x = -3

The new math features in Google Search are available on desktop and mobile devices. To use the features on mobile, simply open the Google Search app and type in the math problem you are trying to solve.

The Google Search update is a welcome addition for students who need help with their math homework. The new features make it easy to solve even the most complex math problems, and they can help students learn new math concepts.