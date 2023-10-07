Pixel Watch 2 Enhances User Experience with DND & Bedtime Mode Mirroring and App 2.0 Redesign

The Pixel Watch 2, Google’s latest smartwatch offering, is set to hit the market in just a week. In anticipation of its launch, Google has rolled out a significant update to the Pixel Watch companion app. This update not only brings a fresh design but also introduces several new features that are sure to enhance the user experience.

Key Highlights:

Pixel Watch 2 to launch in about a week.

Pixel Watch companion app receives a 2.0 update.

New app design and layout for watch faces and tiles.

Introduction of DND (Do Not Disturb) and BTM (Bedtime Mode) mirroring from watch to phone.

Enhanced features for Wear OS 4, including backup with Google One and factory reset protection.

A Closer Look at the Update:

The Pixel Watch 2.0 app, identified as build 200567628986, is now available for Pixel Watch users. This update was essential for Pixel Watch 2 owners to pair and manage their device, especially with the introduction of support for Wear OS 4. This implies that users can now seamlessly pair and set up their new watch, priced at $350.

The redesigned app now presents the watch faces and tiles buttons in a side-by-side layout. Additionally, there’s a new “settings and education” section under safety & emergency. But perhaps the most notable feature is the introduction of DND (Do Not Disturb) and BTM (Bedtime Mode) mirroring. This means that when these modes are activated on the Pixel Watch 2, they will also be mirrored on the paired Pixel phone.

Wear OS 4 Enhancements:

The update also brings several enhancements for Wear OS 4. Users can now back up their watch data with Google One and restore it during the watch setup from available backups. This eliminates the need to factory reset the watch when transferring it to a new phone. Moreover, the update introduces factory reset protection during the watch setup, adding an extra layer of security for users.

