Google Rolls Out Gemini Nano AI on Pixel 8 and 8a: A Detailed Look at the Upgrade

Google has recently introduced the Gemini Nano AI technology to its Pixel 8 and Pixel 8a devices. This development marks a significant enhancement in the capabilities of Google’s mid-range and flagship smartphones, enabling advanced AI features directly on the devices.

The Rollout of Gemini Nano AI

The Gemini Nano AI is an upgrade delivered through the Android AICore update. It integrates advanced generative AI functionalities that operate directly on the device, leveraging Google’s proprietary AI model. This AI model was initially available only on the Pixel 8 Pro and select high-end devices but has now been extended to the Pixel 8 and 8a models.

Users of the Pixel 8 and 8a can enable these new features by accessing the “AICore Settings” within the Developer options, which now include a toggle for enabling on-device GenAI Features​​. This update follows Google’s promise earlier this year to expand its AI capabilities across more devices, aiming to bring powerful AI tools into more hands without the need for continuous cloud connectivity​​.

Features Powered by Gemini Nano With the Gemini Nano AI, Pixel 8 and 8a users will benefit from several practical applications:

Summarize in Pixel Recorder: Automatically generates concise summaries of recorded audio.

Gboard Smart Reply: Offers context-aware responses in messaging apps like WhatsApp and Google Messages.

Magic Compose for Google Messages: Enhances message composition by suggesting complete sentences and contextually relevant information.

Technical Enhancements and Availability

The Gemini Nano AI uses the Tensor G3 chip, identical across the Pixel 8 series, which allows for uniformity in performance and AI capabilities across different price points. The rollout began as part of the June 2024 Feature Drop, following an update to the Android AICore application that supports these AI features​​.

The extension of Gemini Nano AI to the Pixel 8 and 8a is a strategic move by Google to democratize access to powerful AI technology. It reflects a broader trend of integrating more sophisticated technology into everyday devices, making advanced features accessible to a wider audience without compromising on privacy and connectivity requirements.