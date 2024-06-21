Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Leaks Reveal Powerful Specs, Solidifying Beastly Reputation

Rumors surrounding Google’s upcoming Pixel 9 Pro XL have been circulating for months, but recent online leaks provide the first concrete glimpse of what could be a true powerhouse device. Benchmarks and specifications revealed online suggest Google is aiming to outdo its competition with this super-sized flagship.

Leaked Benchmarks Point to Performance Gains

A Geekbench listing, briefly appearing online before being removed, showcased the Pixel 9 Pro XL running Android 14 on Google’s next-generation Tensor G4 chip. The processor boasts a powerful configuration with one prime core, three performance cores, and four efficiency cores, indicating a focus on both speed and battery life. Combined with 16GB of RAM, this setup promises smooth multitasking and demanding app performance.

While these benchmarks don’t tell the whole story, they suggest the Pixel 9 Pro XL could significantly outperform its predecessor, the Pixel 8 Pro. Leaked graphics benchmarks further solidify this notion, pointing to a Mali G715 GPU with potentially more cores or higher clock speeds, which could translate to impressive gaming capabilities.

Design and Display: Bigger and Better?

Although design details remain scarce, early rumors suggest the Pixel 9 Pro XL will sport a 6.7-inch display, making it the largest in the Pixel lineup. This expansive screen could offer an immersive viewing experience for multimedia and productivity tasks.

While some speculate Google might introduce a variable aperture for the main camera, most rumors point to a familiar camera setup, potentially featuring a 50MP main camera and a 48MP ultrawide lens. However, Google’s software prowess in computational photography means even a familiar camera system could deliver stunning results.

Android 15 and AI Advancements

The Pixel 9 Pro XL is expected to launch with Android 15, Google’s latest operating system. This will likely bring new AI-powered features, building upon Google’s reputation for innovative software. Users can expect enhancements to existing features like automated replies and on-device processing, potentially making the Pixel 9 Pro XL a more intuitive and intelligent smartphone.

A Beast in the Making

While these leaks offer an exciting glimpse into the Pixel 9 Pro XL’s potential, it’s important to remember that they are just rumors for now. Google has yet to officially confirm any details, so take these leaks with a grain of salt.

However, if these leaks prove accurate, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is shaping up to be a formidable device that could challenge the dominance of other flagship smartphones. With its powerful specs, large display, and expected AI advancements, the Pixel 9 Pro XL could indeed live up to its “beastly” reputation.