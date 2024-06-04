Google Pixel 9 Leaks: Tensor G4 Chipset Specs Unveiled—Is It Good?

The upcoming Google Pixel 9 series is generating significant buzz, particularly around its new Tensor G4 chipset. This article delves into the leaked specifications and potential impact of the Tensor G4 on the Pixel 9’s performance.

Tensor G4 Chipset: Specifications and Configuration

According to various leaks, including benchmark results from Rozetked, the Tensor G4 is set to feature a 1+3+4 core configuration. This includes a powerful Cortex-X4 core, three Cortex-A720 cores, and four Cortex-A520 cores. This marks a shift from the Tensor G3’s 1+4+4 setup, aiming for better performance and efficiency​​.

The Cortex-X4, the prime core, is expected to deliver a 15% performance boost and a 40% improvement in power efficiency compared to its predecessor, the Cortex-X3. The middle Cortex-A720 cores and the little Cortex-A520 cores also offer enhanced efficiency, with a 20% and 22% improvement, respectively​.

Benchmark Performance

Early benchmarks provide an intriguing glimpse into the Tensor G4’s capabilities. The Pixel 9 (codenamed Tokay) reportedly scores 1,016,167 on AnTuTu, while the Pixel 9 Pro (Caiman) and Pixel 9 Pro XL (Komodo) score 1,148,452 and 1,176,410, respectively. For context, the Pixel 8 scored 877,443. These numbers suggest a significant performance upgrade, although it’s worth noting that these benchmarks are from devices running pre-final software​.

Manufacturing and Design Insights

The Tensor G4 continues Google’s collaboration with Samsung, being based on the Exynos 2400 chipset and manufactured using Samsung’s 4nm process. This includes the use of Fan-Out Wafer Level Packaging (FOWLP) technology, aimed at improving heat management and power efficiency​.

Interestingly, the codename for the Tensor G4 is ‘Zuma Pro,’ running on a development board named ‘Ripcurrent Pro.’ This chipset is co-designed by Samsung’s System LSI division, indicating a continued close partnership between the two tech giants​.

Google Pixel 9 Models

The Pixel 9 series will consist of three models: the standard Pixel 9, the Pixel 9 Pro, and the Pixel 9 Pro XL. The Pro models will feature larger displays and higher-end specifications, positioning them as strong competitors against other flagship devices. The series is expected to launch in October 2024, aligning with Google’s typical release schedule​​.

The Tensor G4 chipset’s specifications and early benchmark results suggest it could offer notable improvements in performance and efficiency for the Google Pixel 9 series. While these leaks provide an exciting preview, the true test will come with real-world use and further optimizations before the official release.