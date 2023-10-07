Google Pixel 8 Pro: A Comprehensive Review – 6 Reasons to Buy and 3 to Reconsider

The Google Pixel 8 Pro has made its grand entrance into the smartphone market, and as with any new device, it comes with its set of pros and cons. Here’s a deep dive into the reasons why you might want to get your hands on this device and a few considerations that might make you think twice.

Key Highlights:

Enhanced camera capabilities

Pro-specific camera features

Introduction of a temperature sensor

Improved Tensor G3 chip

Brighter display with Super Actua technology

New matte finish for better grip

Reasons to Buy the Google Pixel 8 Pro:

1. Superior Camera Performance

Every rear camera on the Pixel 8 Pro has been upgraded. The main rear camera boasts a 50MP sensor with a wider aperture for improved low-light performance. The telephoto lens promises brighter shots, and the ultrawide lens, upgraded from 12MP on the Pixel 7 Pro to 48MP on the new phone, now supports macro shots. This places the Pixel 8 Pro in the league of top camera phones.

2. Pro-specific Camera Features

The Pixel 8 Pro offers AI-powered photo processing and editing improvements. Features like Magic Eraser, Best Take, and Audio Magic Eraser enhance photo and video quality. The Pixel 8 Pro also introduces a Video Boost feature, making it a top choice for digital photography and videography enthusiasts.

3. Innovative Temperature Sensor

The Pixel 8 Pro introduces a unique temperature sensor. While it currently detects the temperature of objects, Google is in talks with the US FDA to get approval for measuring human body temperature, making it a potential health tool.

4. Enhanced Tensor G3 Chip

The new Tensor G3 chip promises better performance with its upgraded GPU and the latest CPUs from ARM. The chip’s Tensor Processing Unit (TPU) can run more machine learning models, enabling features like Magic Eraser and Call Assist.

5. Brighter Display

The Pixel 8 Pro’s display promises a significant boost in brightness, potentially outshining competitors like Apple and Samsung.

6. Improved Design with Matte Finish

The Pixel 8 Pro offers a matte glass finish, providing a better grip and reducing the slipperiness experienced with previous models.

Reasons to Reconsider:

1. Higher Price Tag

The Pixel 8 Pro comes with a $100 price increase from its predecessor, making it as expensive as competitors like the iPhone 15 Pro and Galaxy S23 Plus.

2. Uncertain Battery Life

While the Pixel 8 Pro has a slightly larger battery than the Pixel 7 Pro, its actual battery life remains to be tested. The Pixel 7 Pro’s battery life was a concern, and it remains to be seen if the new model addresses this issue.

3. Limited Base Model Storage

Despite being a “Pro” model, the base variant of the Pixel 8 Pro offers only 128GB of storage. In comparison, competitors like Samsung and Apple offer a minimum of 256GB in their high-end models.

Summary:

The Google Pixel 8 Pro brings a plethora of enhancements, especially in the camera department, making it a strong contender in the premium smartphone segment. However, its higher price tag, potential battery concerns, and limited storage in the base model might give potential buyers a moment of pause. As always, individual preferences and priorities will play a significant role in the final decision.