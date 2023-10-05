Pixel 8 Pro’s New Temperature Sensor: A Feature Worth the Price?

The rapid evolution of smartphone technology often brings forth a plethora of features, some groundbreaking and others that leave users scratching their heads. Google’s Pixel 8 Pro has recently stirred the tech community with its introduction of a dedicated temperature sensor. While on the surface it might seem like a step forward in innovation, it begs the question: Is this new addition a genuine advancement or just another feature users have to foot the bill for without substantial benefits? Let’s delve deeper into the Pixel 8 Pro’s temperature sensor and its implications for the modern consumer.

Key Highlights:

Pixel 8 Pro includes a dedicated temperature sensor.

The sensor’s utility is questioned by many users.

FDA approval is required for medical information provision.

The sensor’s cost is passed onto the end user.

Companies invest in software development, testing, and marketing for such features.

The Pixel 8 Pro’s Temperature Sensor: A Deep Dive

Device manufacturers are always on the lookout for innovative features to make their products stand out. One such trend has been the inclusion of health sensors to offer deeper insights into user wellness. The Pixel 8 Pro, Google’s latest flagship, has introduced a dedicated temperature sensor. But the question arises: Is this feature truly beneficial or just another gimmick consumers have to pay for?

Samsung and Apple have previously incorporated temperature sensors in their smartwatches. However, the real utility of such a feature remains a topic of debate. In the US, any device providing medical information requires FDA (Food and Drug Administration) approval. Currently, no smartwatch or smartphone has received this approval beyond menstrual cycle tracking. This raises concerns about the practicality of the temperature sensor and whether consumers should bear the cost for a feature with limited use.

Every component in a device comes with a cost. Manufacturers incur expenses, which are eventually passed onto consumers. While users might be willing to pay for features that add value, the inclusion of a temperature sensor, which cannot measure human body temperature, seems redundant. Google suggests the sensor can check the temperature of a cooking pan or a baby’s milk bottle. However, the accuracy of such readings is crucial, especially when it concerns a child’s health.

The temperature sensor’s inclusion in the Pixel 8 Pro and the new Pixel Watch 2 has been met with skepticism. Google has submitted an application to the FDA for approval of the Pixel’s thermometer app. But with neither Samsung nor Apple receiving approval yet, the future of this feature remains uncertain.

It’s not uncommon for tech companies to introduce features that may not be essential for users. However, the real issue arises when these features are heavily marketed without a clear purpose. If the Pixel 8 Pro’s temperature sensor receives FDA approval in the near future, it could prove beneficial. But for now, it seems more like a novelty feature users showcase to friends and family.

Summary:

The Pixel 8 Pro’s temperature sensor has stirred a debate about its utility and cost-effectiveness. While tech companies strive to innovate and offer unique features, it’s essential to ensure these additions provide real value to users. As consumers, it’s crucial to stay informed and make choices that align with our needs and preferences. Only time will tell if the temperature sensor becomes a standard feature or fades away as a fleeting trend.