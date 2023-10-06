Samsung Exynos 2400: A Leap in Performance with 70% Faster CPU and Advanced RDNA3 GPU

Samsung has officially unveiled its latest chipset, the Exynos 2400, promising a significant boost in performance and AI capabilities. This new chip is set to redefine the standards for smartphone processors, with a focus on enhanced CPU performance, AI processing, and GPU capabilities.

Key Highlights:

Exynos 2400 promises a 70% faster CPU performance compared to its predecessor.

The chip boasts up to 14.7x faster AI processing capabilities.

The CPU core layout might include a combination of Cortex-X4, Cortex-A720, and Cortex-A520 cores.

Features an AMD RDNA 3-based Xclipse 940 GPU for improved ray tracing performance.

Fabricated on Samsung’s advanced 4nm LPP node.

A Deep Dive into the Exynos 2400:

Samsung’s Exynos chips have faced challenges in the past, with issues like overheating and lagging performance compared to competitors. However, with the Exynos 2400, Samsung aims to change the narrative. The CPU core layout of the Exynos 2400 is speculated to include one Cortex-X4 core at 3.16GHz, two Cortex-A720 cores at 2.9GHz, three Cortex-A720 cores at 2.6GHz, and four low-power Cortex-A520 cores at 1.95GHz. All these cores are based on the ARM v9.2 architecture and are 64-bit only, meaning Exynos 2400-powered phones won’t support 32-bit apps.

The GPU segment sees a significant upgrade with the AMD RDNA 3-based Xclipse 940 GPU. This GPU is expected to deliver a substantial boost in ray tracing performance, although exact numbers have not been shared by Samsung. The chip’s fabrication on the advanced 4nm LPP node is another highlight, although Samsung has remained tight-lipped about the specific performance or efficiency improvements this will bring.

AI and Connectivity Enhancements:

Samsung showcased the AI capabilities of the Exynos 2400 by demonstrating its new text-to-image AI generation tool, hinting at the potential applications in future Galaxy smartphones. Additionally, the Exynos 2400 will feature a next-generation 5G modem with NTN (Non-Terrestrial Networks) technology. This suggests that Exynos 2400-equipped phones might offer satellite connectivity, similar to some recent iPhone models.

The Road Ahead for Samsung’s Exynos:

Last year, Samsung expanded its partnership with Qualcomm, leading to speculations about the future of Exynos chips in flagship Galaxy devices. However, recent rumors suggest a return of the Exynos SoC in regular and plus Galaxy S24 variants in select markets. The Galaxy S24 Ultra, on the other hand, is expected to feature Qualcomm’s next-gen flagship chipset globally.

Summary:

The Exynos 2400 marks a significant step forward for Samsung in the chipset arena. With a 70% faster CPU, enhanced AI processing, and a state-of-the-art GPU, this chip is poised to set new standards in smartphone performance. As Samsung continues to innovate and push the boundaries, the tech world eagerly awaits the real-world performance of devices powered by the Exynos 2400.