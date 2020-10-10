Google has finally launched the Pixel 4a in India, a couple of months after the phone was first launched in the US in August. Also, it is the 4G model of the phone that is going to be available in the country, in a single variant that has 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of ROM.

Specs

The Pixel 4a comes with a 5.81-inch Full HD+ OLED panel with a punch hole at the top left corner. On the other side of it lies a Snapdragon 730G processor, which, as already stated, works in unison with a 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. Unfortunately, that is the storage that you got to make do with, as there is no microSD card slot to add more space.

Camera

Also, the Pixel 4a stands alone with its single-lens rear camera when almost all manufacturers have switched to a multiple lens camera to lure buyers. Not to belittle other smartphone maker’s efforts but the Pixel 4a really surprises with the performance of its 12.2 MP dual pixel phase detection camera.

With an aperture of f/1.7 along with OIS support, the camera on the Pixel 4a really does a great job and can easily match or even excel many of its competitors having a more elaborate camera setup at the rear. For selfies, there is an 8 MP front shooter of f/2.0 aperture and an 84-degree field of view.

Other features

The Pixel 4a comes with a 3140 mAh battery which is another aspect that sets it apart from the current trend of big battery phones. Nonetheless, with a smaller display to support, the phone still manages long hours on a single charge. The battery, meanwhile, is backed by 18 W fast charging technology.

A rear-mounted fingerprint sensor allows for user authentication. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, and 4G VoLTE. There is a USB Type-C port as well, as is a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Price and availability

The Pixel 4a is priced Rs 31,999 but is currently being offered at an introductory price of Rs. 29,999. It will go on sale in India starting October 16, during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale event, and will be available in the single color option of Just Black.