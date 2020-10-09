Apart from the much awaited Pixel 4a, Google also took the wraps off of its new Nest Audio smart speaker in India. The company said the new Nest Audio will go on sale starting October 16, 2020, when the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale kicks off.

Price

Google is also offering the latest smart speakers at an introductory price of Rs. 6,999. It is not known how long the discounted price will remain in effect though the smart speaker’s original price is mentioned as Rs. 7999. Also, the smart speaker is going to be available exclusively from Flipkart at the moment though it will also be sold via Reliance Retail and Tata Cliq sometime later.

Design

The new Nest Audio can be considered the successor to the Google Home smart speaker launched back in 2016. In its present avatar, the Next Audio sports a soft rounded look while having a slim profile. All of it makes the speaker a nice little chubby sort of a device that you will love to have around you. It can fit in well in any surrounding it is placed in. Colour options you have with the smart speaker include Chalk and Charcoal.

Features

Google is claiming the new Nest Audio is 75 percent louder than the Google Home, while also having 50 percent stronger bass. A 19 mm tweeter allows for high frequency coverage as well as clear vocals while a 75 mm mid-woofer ensures a strong bass that really gets to you. Google said the Nest Audio has undergone rigorous testing to ensure you have the most balanced yet clear sound at all times.

Two Nest speakers can also be paired together for a stereo sound output. The speaker can also easily gel into your existing home environment if you have Google Home, Nest Mini, or the Nest Hub. As for Google Assistant, it will be ready to take your queries and everything else in Hindi and English.