Google Maps Introduces Glanceable Directions for Enhanced Navigation

Google Maps has recently introduced a new feature known as “glanceable directions,” designed to make navigation easier for users on both Android and iOS platforms. This update, which started rolling out this month, is part of Google’s continuous efforts to enhance user experience by integrating advanced technology into its services.

Key Highlights:

Glanceable Directions: A new feature that allows users to track their trip progress directly from their lock screen or route overview. It provides updates on estimated time of arrival (ETA) and turn-by-turn notifications without the need to unlock the device.

Compatibility: The feature is available for walking, cycling, and driving modes, making it versatile for different types of users and transportation methods.

Immersive View Expansion: Alongside glanceable directions, Google has expanded its Immersive View to over 500 landmarks worldwide, offering a multidimensional view that combines images for a more detailed exploration experience.

More About the Update

Glanceable directions aim to offer a more convenient way for users to follow navigation without the constant need to interact with their device. This can be particularly useful when driving, cycling, or walking, as it minimizes distractions and makes the navigation process smoother and safer.

How Glanceable Directions Work

Once you begin navigation in Google Maps, the Glanceable Directions feature kicks in. It conveniently displays critical information both on your route overview screen and your lock screen. This means you don’t have to interrupt your journey to unlock your phone and check the full navigation mode.

Improved Navigation for Everyone

Google Maps keeps getting smarter and more intuitive. Glanceable Directions is yet another step towards creating a more seamless and user-friendly navigation experience for everyone, whether you’re traveling by car, bike, or on foot.

The Immersive View feature, which also received an update, now includes iconic landmarks such as Prague Castle and Sydney Harbour Bridge. It offers a detailed look at various locations, allowing users to plan their visits more effectively by providing information on weather conditions and crowd levels at different times of the day.

How to Enable Glanceable Directions

The process to enable Glanceable Directions is simple:

Open the Google Maps app. Tap your profile icon in the top right corner. Navigate to “Settings.” Select “Navigation Settings.” Look for the “Glanceable Directions while navigating” option and toggle it on.

Google Maps’ latest updates, including glanceable directions and the expanded Immersive View, underscore Google’s commitment to enhancing user experience through innovation. By making navigation more seamless and providing detailed views of landmarks, Google Maps continues to be a leading choice for travelers and commuters worldwide.