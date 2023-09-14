Google Lets You Create Custom Emojis in India: How to Do It

Google has rolled out a new feature in India that allows users to create their own custom emojis. This feature is available to all Google Workspace users, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers.

To create a custom emoji, users simply need to upload an image and give it a name. The image can be anything from a photo of a pet to a company logo. Once the emoji is created, it can be used in Chat messages and comments.

Here are the steps on how to create a custom emoji in Google Chat:

Go to the web version of Chat or Gmail. Open a chat conversation. At the bottom right, click Add emoji. Next to “Search emojis”, click Create. Upload your image and give it a name. Click Save.

Once you have created a custom emoji, you can use it in Chat messages and comments by simply typing its name in the emoji picker.

Here are some ideas for custom emojis that Indian users might find useful:

A emoji of a cup of chai

A emoji of a dosa

A emoji of a bindi

A emoji of a Bollywood star

A emoji of a cricket bat

A emoji of the Taj Mahal

Custom emojis can be a great way to add personality and flair to your Chat conversations. They can also be used to represent specific cultural references or inside jokes.

Here are some of the benefits of using custom emojis in Google Chat:

Express yourself more creatively: Custom emojis can be used to express yourself in a more creative way than traditional emojis. For example, you could use a custom emoji of your pet to show how much you love them, or a custom emoji of your favorite food to show how hungry you are.

Add personality to your chats: Custom emojis can help you add personality to your chats and make them more engaging. For example, you could use a custom emoji of your team mascot to show your team spirit, or a custom emoji of your favorite cartoon character to show your sense of humor.

Build camaraderie: Custom emojis can help you build camaraderie with your team members or colleagues. For example, you could create a custom emoji for your team’s Slack channel or use custom emojis to represent inside jokes.

Overall, custom emojis are a fun and easy way to add personality and flair to your Google Chat conversations. They can also be used to build camaraderie and express yourself more creatively.

Here are some tips for creating custom emojis that are both visually appealing and easy to understand:

Use high-quality images. Your custom emojis should be clear and easy to see.

Keep your emojis simple. Avoid using complex images or text.

Use bright and eye-catching colors. Your emojis should stand out from the rest of the text in your chat conversations.

Give your emojis descriptive names. This will help people understand what each emoji represents.

Once you have created some custom emojis, share them with your team members or colleagues and see how they like them!