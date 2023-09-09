Gmail Might Soon Allow Users to Send Emoji Reactions to Emails

In a move that could revolutionize email communication, Gmail is reportedly testing a feature that allows users to send emoji reactions to emails. According to recent reports from The Verge, Chrome Unboxed, and PCMag, the feature is currently in the testing phase and could soon be rolled out to users. The new functionality aims to make email interactions more engaging and less formal, much like how we use emojis in text messages and social media comments.

The feature was first discovered in the iOS Gmail app’s code last month, as reported by Steve Moser of The Tape Drive. Users will have the option to send emoji reactions directly from the email screen or via the three-dot overflow menu. However, the latter option is currently disabled during the testing phase. This information aligns with hints dropped by Google, suggesting that the tech giant is keen on integrating this feature into Gmail soon.

Android Police also reported that some Gmail users have already received a message stating, “You’re among the first Gmail users to get an emoji reaction. Soon you’ll be able to send emoji reactions yourself.” This indicates that Google is gradually rolling out the feature to a select group of users for initial testing. Strings found within the Android app further confirm that emoji reactions are “coming soon,” as reported by 9to5Google.

The introduction of emoji reactions in Gmail could be a game-changer for email communication. It offers a quick and informal way to respond to emails without the need to type out a full reply. This could be particularly useful in professional settings where quick acknowledgments are often required but time is of the essence. Moreover, it adds a layer of emotional context to emails, making them more relatable and less robotic.

While some may argue that emojis could dilute the formal nature of emails, the feature is likely to be optional, giving users the freedom to choose how they wish to communicate. As of now, there is no official confirmation from Google about the release date, but given the buzz and the snippets of code discovered, it’s safe to say that Gmail users might soon find themselves using emojis to react to emails.