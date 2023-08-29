Tech Mahindra Partners with Google to Launch Generative AI Powered Email amplifAIer

Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions, today announced a partnership with Google to launch Generative AI Powered Email amplifAIer under Tech Mahindra’s TechM amplifAI0->∞ suite of AI offerings. The Email amplifAIer will serve as a one stop solution to manage all email communication of contact center for enhanced customer service.

Tech Mahindra’s Email amplifAIer will bring the power of generative AI to provide unified visualization and automation technique. This will enable human in loop philosophy to deliver outcome in a responsible manner to improve customer experience. The Email amplifAIer will provide end-to-end solutions for email automation and personalized responses by identifying the intents, extracting the required entities from the email, and other systems including applications such as CRM, Finance. The solution will drive significant improvement in agent productivity and turnaround time, create consistent and accurate responses and have lesser human dependency.

Hasit Trivedi, CTO – Digital Technologies and Global Head – AI, Tech Mahindra, said, “Generative AI will drive significant improvements in customer experience and agent efficiency by solving challenges such as high cost of operation, turn-around time, and volume of emails. Our Email amplifAIer powered by generative AI, will help enhance organizational efficiency and customer experience with quick, accurate and automated responses. It will further enable personalization at scale and create compelling and visually appealing content. Together with Google, we are delivering the most advanced solution for all the email needs in contact centre space.”

The newly launched solution with Generative AI capabilities is designed with Human in loop principle. With this, the users can review generated responses and make changes before sending them to customers, if required.

Chandra Sankholkar, Director, Google Cloud Partnerships, India said, “Google Cloud’s generative AI capabilities can add real world value for organizations working across every industry, particularly in areas where data privacy and security are paramount. New services and solutions from partners like Tech Mahindra will scale these capabilities to customers more quickly and effectively, and create even more opportunities for organizations to accelerate their AI-driven transformations.”

The launch of Generative AI-Powered Email amplifAIer is in line with Tech Mahindra’s continuous endeavour to transform enterprises with advanced Generative AI-led offerings and solutions, along with its recent addition of Enterprise Knowledge Search offering, Evangelize Pair Programming and Generative AI Studio.