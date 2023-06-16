Amazon and Uber extend association, Prime members to enjoy 5% cashback on all rides through Amazon Pay

Uber and Amazon have announced the second phase of their association to provide Amazon Prime members with additional benefits on all modes of transport on Uber. Effective May 2023, Prime members can continue to enjoy 5% cashback on unlimited rides when using Amazon Pay as their payment mode. Out of the 5%, they will receive 4% as Uber credit and 1% as Amazon Pay cashback, which can be availed to save more on future rides with Uber and fulfill shopping needs on Amazon.in.

The association aims to provide a seamless travel experience to Prime members while giving them the freedom to go cashless. Prime members can effortlessly avail this benefit by linking their Amazon Pay wallet to Uber. In 2022, Uber and Amazon collaborated to provide access to UberPremier at the price of UberGo, with up to 3 upgrades/ month to Prime members, along with 20% discount or up to INR 60 valid for up to 3 trips per month, on Uber Auto, Moto, Rentals, and Intercity.

Speaking about this association, Anuradha Aggarwal, Director, User Growth and CMO, Amazon Pay India, added, “Our Customers especially Prime members are constantly seeking a one-stop digital solution with value-driven propositions for their everyday payment needs. Our associations with key brands like Uber help us make this easier. With commuting via cabs and autos being an integral part of everyone’s lives, this offer is another way to deepen this engagement and continue to offer a trusted, convenient and rewarding payment experience through Amazon Pay”.

On the extension of the association, Abhinav Agarwal, Director – Prime, Amazon India said, “With Amazon Prime, our constant effort has been to add value, convenience, and joy to our customers’ lives. We strive to elevate the daily experiences of our members and help them enjoy the power of Prime. With commute being one of the most important aspects of our daily lives, we are thrilled about this association with Uber which will enable Prime members to save even more every day.”

Commenting on the partnership, Nitish Bhushan, Director, Central Operations, Uber India & South Asia said, “As we continue our strategic partnership with Amazon, we are thrilled to offer even more value to Amazon Prime customers through Uber. Our joint vision is to provide a truly seamless and differentiated experience for our customers. Through this, we aim to not only elevate the daily commute of Prime members but also help them save more by paying digitally. Our continued collaboration with Amazon highlights our shared commitment to delivering value and innovation to our customers.”

Amazon Prime membership aims to make its customers’ lives easy and joyous every day. This new offering is anticipated to offer comprehensive digital solutions, resulting in a seamless experience for Amazon Prime and Uber customers.