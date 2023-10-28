Google Fiber Unveils Outrageously Fast 20Gbps Service

Google Fiber is getting even faster. The company announced on Wednesday that it is launching a new 20Gbps fiber broadband service in select areas starting in late 2023. The service is made possible by new networking gear from Nokia that allows ISPs to push more bandwidth over existing fiber lines.

Google Fiber says the 20Gbps service is initially being targeted at early adopters, but it plans to roll it out to more customers in the future. The company says it sees a need for 20Gbps service from customers who are using their internet connections for things like streaming high-resolution video, gaming, and working from home.

We’re always looking for ways to make Google Fiber even faster and better,” said Nick Saporito, head of product at Google Fiber. “With our new 20Gbps service, we’re giving our customers the fastest internet speeds available anywhere.

To sign up for the 20Gbps service, Google Fiber customers will need to have a Nokia Quillion Fiber platform installed in their home. The Quillion platform is upgradable, so Google Fiber only needs to “plug in a new optical module and replace the optical network terminal on the end-user side” to take its 5 and 8Gbps infrastructure to 20Gbps.

Google Fiber has not yet announced pricing for the 20Gbps service. However, the company says it will be “competitive” with other high-speed internet services on the market.

The launch of Google Fiber’s 20Gbps service is a sign that the company is committed to providing its customers with the fastest possible internet speeds. The company has been a leader in the fiber broadband market since its launch in 2010, and it continues to push the boundaries of what is possible with fiber technology.

