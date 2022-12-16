Qualcomm Revolutionizes Home Networking with Wi-Fi 7 Immersive Home Platforms

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. today unveiled its newest high-performance network offering for the home, the Qualcomm® Wi-Fi 7 Immersive Home Platform. Built to support the latest high-speed broadband connections and an array of high-performance devices populating today’s hyper-connected homes, the Qualcomm Wi-Fi 7 Immersive Platform delivers more than 20Gbps of total system capacity in a compact, power-efficient, cost-effective network chipset architecture. The platform introduces Qualcomm® Multi-Link Mesh, a breakthrough in home networking connectivity ushering in a new era of extremely high throughput and real-time responsiveness.

“We developed the Qualcomm Immersive Home Platform to enable high-performance connectivity in a cost-effective, low-profile form factor delivering the newest innovations in home networking” said Nick Kucharewski, senior vice president and general manager, Wireless Infrastructure and Networking, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “Wi-Fi 7 brings powerful new capabilities which are best experienced using a tri-band system. Through this approach, Wi-Fi mesh can deliver performance gains for both new and legacy devices.”

The new Qualcomm Immersive Home Platform is engineered to enable collaboration, telepresence, AR/VR, and immersive gaming applications of today and tomorrow’s home. Offering multi-Gigabit coverage and low latency for modern applications, the Qualcomm Wi-Fi 7 Immersive Home Platform with Qualcomm Multi-Link Mesh allows for immediate performance benefits for both legacy devices and the newest Wi-Fi 7 connected devices. Sharing a common architecture with the production-ready Qualcomm® Networking Pro Series Wi-Fi 7 Platform, the newest Qualcomm Immersive Home Platforms are sampling now with commercial availability expected in the second half of 2023.

“Qualcomm Wi-Fi 7 Immersive Home platforms provide our customers with cost-effective, high-performance networking for any size home,” said Aly Reyes, Managing Director, Consumer, Linksys. “We’re excited to work alongside a company that is first in the industry to combine Multi-Link Mesh with advanced Wi-Fi 7 capabilities.”

“Our work with Qualcomm grants us front-line access to the next generation of platforms that offer a complete portfolio of advanced Wi-Fi 7 capabilities to our customers,” said David Henry, president & GM of Connected Home Products and Services at NETGEAR. “We’re looking forward to combining this technology with our wireless RF and networking expertise to provide our customers with unique, high performance, multi-band Orbi Mesh products.”

Qualcomm Wi-Fi 7 Immersive Home Platform Features: