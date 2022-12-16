Qualcomm Unveils Lowest Power IoT-Optimized LTE-Modem Featuring Integrated Terrestrial Positioning Support

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. announced its latest Internet of Things (IoT) modem – Qualcomm QCX216 LTE IoT Modem – an all-encompassing solution that offers greater computing capabilities, connectivity, and location-based technologies to enable a new generation of fast, powerful, high-performing IoT solutions.

The new Qualcomm QCX216 LTE IoT Modem enables users to track assets and provide additional computing capabilities for IoT devices that need to process data. The high-performance, integrated solution delivers IoT-optimized speeds without excessively impacting battery life, which is critical for expanding IoT applications such as smart utility meters, trackers, e-mobility, parking meters, home automation and security, and other location-based solutions, among many other verticals.

“Cellular IoT is rapidly evolving to meet diverse IoT requirements and use cases, and we are driving a rich roadmap of system innovations for continuing IoT expansion,” said Jeffery Torrance, senior vice president and general manager of Connected Smart Systems (CSS), Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “Our latest IoT modem is an exciting step forward in the proliferation of the cellular IoT ecosystem, and will help create long-lasting, power efficient devices and promote growth and expansion in the IoT industry.”

“Quectel is delighted to be a key partner for Qualcomm Technologies’ cost and power efficient global cat1bis, the Qualcomm QCX216 LTE IoT Modem,” commented Patrick Qian, chief executive officer, Quectel Wireless Solutions. “With worldwide, ubiquitous LTE deployment and the small form factor, power efficient, and cost effective EG915Q series of modules, Quectel aims to accelerate digital transformation and drive innovation across a wide range of IoT devices.”

“The Qualcomm QCX216 LTE IoT Modem being a highly integrated and low-power LTE Cat1.bis chip is going to pave the way for massive IoT device deployments and will help device manufacturers to easily migrate from 2G to 4G network at a lower total cost of manufacture,” said John Mathew, chief executive officer, Cavli Wireless. “4G availability being worldwide and no roaming restrictions is also going to boost the penetration for use cases that require global cellular access. Cavli C16QS, based on Qualcomm QCX216 LTE IoT Modem, will start shipping to global customers by December 2022.”

“For MoMAGIC Technologies, the Qualcomm QCX216 LTE IoT Modem allows us to advance IoT solutions with better connectivity. By enabling users to enhance their computing capabilities for IoT devices, MoMAGIC Technologies are now able to create solutions that can process data at a higher rate than ever before, by using Qualcomm Technologies,” said Arun Gupta, chief executive officer and founder, MoMAGIC Technologies. “Expanding IoT application use allows devices that require power efficiency and have a small form factor design to process quicker using the new LTE modem.”

The Qualcomm QCX216 LTE IoT Modem is a cost-optimized Cat.1bis modem that can work globally and seamlessly on existing LTE cellular infrastructure. The modem supports multi technology scanning capability utilized in conjunction with features supported by the Qualcomm® Terrestrial Positioning Service to enable customers to develop ultra-low-power applications for a variety of industries. It will also enable OEMs to build affordable IoT devices in smaller form factor.