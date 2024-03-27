Google Expands Circle to Search Feature to More Pixel Devices

Google's Circle to Search feature expands to more Pixel devices, offering enhanced search capabilities directly from images for a seamless user experience.

Google is rolling out its innovative “Circle to Search” feature to a broader range of Pixel smartphones, aiming to enhance user experience with more intuitive search capabilities. Initially exclusive to select models, this update signifies Google’s commitment to improving accessibility and functionality across its device ecosystem.

Key Highlights:

Expansion of Availability: Originally limited to the latest Pixel models, the Circle to Search feature is now being introduced to older generations, ensuring a wider base of users can benefit.

Enhanced Search Functionality: Users can now search for information directly from images or the live viewfinder, making it easier to identify and learn about various objects and landmarks in real-time.

User-Friendly Interface: The update comes with a streamlined interface, allowing for seamless integration with Google Lens and other search-related functions.

Improved Accessibility: This feature underscores Google’s focus on making technology more accessible and user-friendly, catering to a diverse range of needs and preferences.

What is Circle to Search?

Circle to Search delivers a seamless way to learn more about items on your phone’s display. Simply draw a circle, highlight, or scribble around what you’re curious about, and Google Search will instantly provide relevant information. This eliminates the need to type out searches or leave your current app.

More Pixels Get the Search Advantage

Google is steadily widening the availability of Circle to Search. In addition to the latest high-end devices, owners of the Pixel 6, 6 Pro, 6a, and 7a will now be able to utilize this handy feature. Google has also confirmed that it will eventually land on the Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet, bringing its benefits to larger screen formats.

Why Circle to Search is a Big Deal

Enhanced Workflow: Circle to Search minimizes interruptions. Whether you’re reading an article, scrolling through social media, or browsing photos, you can quickly get details about anything that catches your eye without switching apps or losing your place.

Visual Learning: This tool caters well to visual learners. If you find it easier to circle an interesting landmark in a picture or highlight a product you want to know more about, Circle to Search taps into that natural learning approach.

Accessibility Boost: For users with typing difficulties or those who simply prefer a non-text-based interaction, Circle to Search removes a potential barrier in getting the information they need.

Inline Translations Enhance the Experience

Circle to Search isn’t just about finding information; it’s also gaining a valuable translation tool. In the coming weeks, users will see a new button appear beside the search bar after using Circle to Search. This will instantly translate the selected content on your screen, perfect for navigating text in different languages.

How to Get Circle to Search

The updated Google app is your key to Circle to Search. Make sure it’s installed and up to date on your Pixel device. The feature may also require a server-side update from Google, so it may take some time to appear even if you have the latest app version.