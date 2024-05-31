Google ChromeBook Plus Gets AI with Google Gemini

Google has introduced a suite of advanced AI features to its Chromebook Plus line, leveraging the capabilities of its Gemini AI. This update aims to enhance productivity and creativity on these devices, providing users with powerful tools right out of the box.

Overview of New Features

Google AI Integration:

Google has embedded its AI capabilities directly into the Chromebook Plus, offering features such as “Help me write” and the “Magic Editor.” These tools are designed to assist users in various tasks, from drafting documents to editing photos with ease. For instance, “Help me write” enables users to generate and refine text effortlessly by right-clicking within any text field to get writing suggestions or changes in tone and style. This can be particularly useful for drafting emails, reports, or even creative writing projects.

Magic Editor:

The Magic Editor tool in Google Photos allows users to enhance their photos with a few simple clicks. Users can move, resize, or remove objects in their photos, and apply contextual presets like improving lighting and background. This feature brings professional-level photo editing to everyday users, making it accessible directly from their Chromebook Plus.

Generative AI Wallpapers and Backgrounds:

Another exciting addition is the ability to create custom wallpapers and video call backgrounds using generative AI. Users can select from various themes and customize them to their liking, adding a personal touch to their device’s appearance and virtual meeting environments.

Gemini AI and Google One AI Premium

A significant highlight of this update is the integration of the Gemini AI directly into the Chromebook Plus. This AI companion can assist with brainstorming ideas, planning trips, and more. The Gemini app is pinned to the dock for easy access, allowing users to interact with the AI seamlessly.

Moreover, new Chromebook Plus users receive a 12-month subscription to Google One AI Premium for free. This plan includes access to Gemini Advanced, which provides enhanced AI features across Google Workspace applications such as Gmail, Drive, and Docs. This subscription also offers 2TB of cloud storage, making it a valuable addition for users who rely on cloud-based services for their work and personal projects.

Enhanced Productivity and Gaming Features

Beyond the AI tools, the latest update brings several quality-of-life improvements to ChromeOS. These include a new Calendar widget with Google Tasks integration, a GIF option in the screen recorder, and OCR capabilities in the Launcher search to find text within images. On the gaming front, Chromebook Plus now features a Game Dashboard with Game Capture, allowing users to record gameplay and even include themselves via the front-facing camera.

The integration of Google Gemini AI into Chromebook Plus represents a significant enhancement in the functionality and user experience of these devices. By providing powerful AI tools, enhanced productivity features, and creative customization options, Google continues to make the Chromebook Plus a compelling choice for users seeking a versatile and efficient laptop.