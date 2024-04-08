Get a Free 65-inch Samsung TV with Your 2024 Model Purchase

Discover how to get a free 65-inch Samsung 4K TV with the purchase of a 2024 model. Act now to enjoy this limited-time offer before it expires.

Samsung’s latest promotional offer is turning heads with its unprecedented deal: Purchase a 2024 Samsung TV, and you’ll receive a 65-inch 4K TV completely free. This exciting opportunity has garnered attention across the tech and consumer electronics communities, offering substantial value to those in the market for a new TV.

Samsung has made this offer available to customers who pre-order any of their new 2024 TV models. From the compact 43-inch TVs to the expansive 98-inch models, every purchase comes with a complimentary 65-inch UHD Samsung TV. The promotion extends to various models, including the popular 55-inch QN85D, available for just $1,399 .

However, potential buyers should note the specifics of the free TV offer. The bonus TV, a Samsung TU690T model from 2022, is an entry-level product. It lacks certain high-end features such as local dimming and HDMI 2.1 ports, and it’s capped at a 60Hz refresh rate. Retailing for around $480, it offers basic 4K viewing capabilities​.

For art and design enthusiasts, Samsung’s Frame TV lineup offers an especially appealing option. The 2024 models, starting at $999, double as digital art displays when not in use, showcasing artworks with Pantone Art Validated Colors for realistic representation. The deal includes access to a curated selection of 20 hand-selected artworks each month, alongside the ability to display personal photos. Furthermore, the latest Frame TVs introduce an art streaming feature and improved energy efficiency in Art Mode​.

This offer is valid until April 11, making it a limited-time deal that prospective buyers won’t want to miss. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your home entertainment system or enrich your living space with a digital art display, this Samsung promotion provides a compelling reason to act quickly.

Remember, the deal is not just an opportunity to upgrade your own setup but also a chance to gift the second TV or enhance another room in your home. With the deadline fast approaching, interested customers should consider their options and make their purchases soon to take advantage of this unique offer.