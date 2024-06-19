Gemini in Google Messages Expands to Most Android Phones: Compatibility and Features Overview

In a significant expansion of AI capabilities across Android devices, Google’s advanced AI chatbot, Gemini, is now rolling out to a wider array of Android phones through the Google Messages app. This rollout is part of Google’s broader strategy to integrate more sophisticated AI-driven functionalities directly into its ecosystem.

Expanded Device Compatibility

Initially limited to devices running Android 12 and newer, Gemini’s availability has recently been extended to include phones operating on Android 10 and 11. This expansion means that a larger number of users worldwide can now access Gemini’s features, although users in the European Economic Area (EEA), the UK, Switzerland, and India are currently excluded from this rollout. Users interested in utilizing Gemini should ensure their devices meet the new compatibility requirements which include running on Android 10 or newer​​.

Features and Integration

Gemini offers an array of functionalities within the Google Messages app, enhancing user interaction through AI. Users can engage in tasks such as drafting messages, planning events, or having dynamic conversations with the AI. Notably, this integration does not support audio memos but does allow the inclusion of images in conversations.

The service is designed to provide concise and relevant responses, making digital communication more efficient. Important to note, conversations with Gemini are not end-to-end encrypted and take place over Rich Communication Services (RCS), which needs to be enabled by the user​​.

How to Use Gemini in Google Messages

Once Gemini is available on a device, it appears as the first contact in the “Start chat” section of Google Messages. Users must agree to certain terms before engaging with the AI. The interface is straightforward, offering options like emoji and gallery access within the chat. Feedback on responses is possible through a long press, which allows users to leave thumbs up or down, and options to star or forward messages are available​.