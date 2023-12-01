Galaxy S24 Series Passes FCC, Hints at Early January Launch

The Galaxy S24 series is officially one step closer to launch, as all three models have passed through the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). This approval signifies that the devices are compliant with FCC regulations and are ready to be released in the United States.

Key Highlights:

All three Galaxy S24 models have received FCC approval.

The devices will support 5G mmW, wireless charging, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and NFC.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra will also offer UWB support and an S Pen.

The FCC filing suggests a potential launch date earlier than usual, possibly in mid-January 2024.

The FCC filing revealed the model numbers for each device: SM-S921U for the Galaxy S24, SM-S926U for the Galaxy S24+, and SM-S928U for the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Additionally, the documents confirmed several key features, including:

5G mmWave support: This will allow users to connect to the fastest available cellular networks.

Wireless charging: All three models will support wireless charging for added convenience.

Wi-Fi 6E: The latest Wi-Fi standard for faster wireless speeds and lower latency.

Bluetooth 5.3: Enhanced Bluetooth connectivity for improved audio quality and range.

NFC: Support for contactless payments and other NFC-based applications.

The FCC filing also revealed some additional details about the Galaxy S24 Ultra. This model will also come with Ultra-Wideband (UWB) support, which allows for more precise location tracking and other features. Additionally, a separate document confirmed that the S Pen will be included with the S24 Ultra, as expected.

The timing of the FCC approval, coupled with increasing leaks, suggests a potential launch date earlier than usual. While Samsung hasn’t confirmed anything officially, rumors point towards a potential mid-January 2024 launch for the Galaxy S24 series.

This would be a significant shift from previous launch cycles, which typically took place in February or March. If true, it indicates Samsung’s eagerness to capitalize on the early-year market and potentially gain an edge over competitors.

While Samsung has not yet officially confirmed the launch date for the Galaxy S24 series, it is likely that we will learn more about the devices in the coming weeks. Stay tuned for further updates.