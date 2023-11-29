Galaxy S24 Ultra Clears Thai NBTC Certification, Nearing Official Launch

The Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung’s next-generation flagship smartphone, has received NBTC certification in Thailand, indicating that its official release is nearing. This certification signifies that the device has met the necessary regulatory standards and is ready for market entry.

Key Highlights:

The Galaxy S24 Ultra has been certified by the NBTC (National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission) in Thailand.

The model number SM-S928B/DS refers to the global dual-SIM variant of the phone.

The certification confirms 5G, 4G LTE, 3G, and 2G connectivity.

The device is expected to launch in early 2024.

NBTC Certification Paves Way for Galaxy S24 Ultra’s Launch

The NBTC certification is a crucial milestone for the Galaxy S24 Ultra, as it ensures that the device complies with Thailand’s technical specifications and safety standards. This certification is typically obtained prior to a device’s official launch, suggesting that Samsung is nearing the completion of its development and production phases.

Galaxy S24 Ultra: Expected Specifications and Features

While Samsung has yet to officially unveil the Galaxy S24 Ultra, various leaks and rumors have surfaced, providing insights into its expected specifications and features. The device is anticipated to sport a 6.8-inch near-flat display with a peak brightness of 2,500 nits. It is also rumored to feature a titanium frame, an IP68 water and dust resistance rating, stereo speakers, and an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

Camera Prowess

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to excel in the camera department, boasting a 200MP main sensor, a 108MP ultrawide sensor, and a 10x optical zoom telephoto lens. The front-facing camera is rumored to be a 40MP sensor, capable of capturing high-resolution selfies and video calls.

Performance and Battery

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The device is rumored to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for fast wired and wireless charging.

Software Experience

The Galaxy S24 Ultra will come pre-installed with Android 14, Samsung’s One UI 6.0 skin. This latest iteration of the One UI is expected to introduce several new features and enhancements, including improved customization options, enhanced productivity tools, and tighter integration with Samsung’s ecosystem of devices.

Availability and Pricing

Samsung is expected to officially unveil the Galaxy S24 Ultra in early 2024, with the device likely hitting the market in the first quarter of the year. Pricing details remain unconfirmed, but it is anticipated to be similar to the Galaxy S23 Ultra, starting at around $1,199.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is poised to be a significant upgrade over its predecessor, offering a combination of cutting-edge hardware, advanced camera capabilities, and a refined software experience. With the NBTC certification in hand, Samsung is inching closer to bringing its next-gen flagship smartphone to the market.