Infinix’s latest ZERO series go on sale on Flipkart from February 11

Looking for a strong performance smartphone that ensures and lets you upload and share content even faster? Gear up for a premium and futuristic 5G experience as Infinix goes live on Flipkart with its exemplary line-ups, ZERO 5G 2023 and ZERO 5G 2023 Turbo, on Feb 11th at 12pm. The refreshing new entrants in the 5G series makes way for futuristic speed and performance and are supported by 12 5G Bands, the maximum number of bands a smartphone in this segment has, along with high-end features.

While ZERO 5G 2023 and ZERO 5G 2023 Turbo are being introduced at special launch prices worth INR 17,999 and INR 19,999, respectively, consumers can avail of additional discounts by exchanging their old smartphones (of any brand) worth INR 10K and above. Besides the exchange rate discount, they can get a Bump-up deal worth INR 1500 on ZERO 5G 2023 and INR 2000 on ZERO 5G 2023 Turbo. Consumers can also purchase the devices on a 6-month No-Cost EMI for all banks and Bajaj Finance Limited.

The all-new ZERO 5G 2023 is powered by a high-end MediaTek Dimensity 5G 920 processor, whereas the ZERO 5G 2023 Turbo is powered by an upgraded MediaTek Dimensity 5G 1080 processor that can expedite the process of downloading large files or gaming significantly faster than before. With Dimensity 1080, The ZERO 2023 TURBO is the Fastest 5G Smartphone under the 20K price segment delivering an AnTuTu score* of 500K+. Their 6-nanometer 5G processors will assure less power consumption and battery depletion, while the 5G network will aggregate the association with the 4G network.

Operating on the latest Android 12 with fast & fluent XOS 12 skin, both the devices promise users lag-free content consumption through their extended 13 GB RAM with 8GB RAM of external RAM and 5GB of virtual RAM. However, the ZERO 5G 2023 comes in a 128GB storage variant, whereas the ZERO 5G 2023 Turbo features 256GB storage.

The latest lineups from the flagship ZERO series are designed in a classic uni-curve-styled panel inspired by “An abstract world beyond reality”. Sporting an immersive 6.78” FHD punch-hole display with 500 NITS of peak brightness, both the devices feature a 120 Hz Refresh Rate & 240 Hz of Touch Sampling rate, which make the interface energetic to deliver infinite possibilities and ensure a seamless response.

The ZERO 5G 2023 series delivers a professional camera experience with a triple camera set-up, including a 50 MP camera with 2MP depth lens and an AI lens, allowing the devices to capture clear photos whether you are shooting landscapes, buildings or portraits, even in low-light situations and night mode. Meanwhile, selfie lovers can capture their moods and insta-worthy pictures with the 16MP selfie camera.

A powerful smartphone experience needs a powerful battery and the new launches from the ZERO 5G series promise zero battery anxiety. They come equipped with a 5000mAh high-capacity battery that sustains the power of the smartphone and ensures a super-long standby time of up to 29 days. The battery is fully optimized by 33W Safe Fast Charge Technology to power users through the day.