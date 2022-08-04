Ads
Home News Flipkart Big Saving Days to begin from 6th August, Super Deals on...

Flipkart Big Saving Days to begin from 6th August, Super Deals on Blaupunkt Smart TVs

By
PC-Tablet News Desk
-
Ads

This Independence day, Walmart-owned E-commerce platform Flipkart is back with its popular Big Saving Days which will start from 6th August and runs till 10th August. The Big Saving Days Sale comes with a special 4 days sale. Flipkart is offering massive discounts on German-rooted brand Blaupunkt Smart TVs ranging in size from 32-inches to 65-inches. The e-commerce website has collaborated with many banks like ICICI and Kotak to offer an additional 10% instant discount on their debit, credit and EMI Transactions. Customers can also opt for no-cost EMI option and exchange offers. The company will also host fresh deals at 12 am, 8 am, and 4 pm during the sale and Flipkart Plus members will get early access to these offers on August 5.

With a rating of 4.6 out of 5, having a legacy of more than 100 years, Blaupunkt is one of the leading and premium brands exclusively available on Flipkart which offers its users superior sound and image quality under a budget-friendly range. In India, Blaupunkt TVs are manufactured and designed by SPPL, India’s largest TV manufacturer.

This Independence Day, it’s a time to grab super deals on premium TVs like Blaupunkt. Check out the price and specifications below-

The hero model, the Blaupunkt Cyber Sound 32-inch priced at Rs 11,999, which is an HD-ready screen that supports 40W speaker output and has 2 speakers. The second hero model, 42-inch Full-HD (1,920×1080 pixels), is available at Rs. 17,999 and has Android, Ultra-thin Bezel, 1GB RAM, 8GB ROM, stunning Surround Sound certified audio and 2 speakers with a 40W speaker output. An exquisite TV model, the 43-inch Ultra-HD (3,840×2, 160 pixels), is available at Rs. 26,999 and powered by Android 10 with inbuilt 2GB Ram, 8GB ROM, and a 50W speaker output that also features a bezel-less design. It also comes with features like Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TruSurround certified audio and 4 speakers.

Ads

The big-screen 50-inch Ultra-HD (3840×2160 pixels) priced at Rs. 31,999 is powered by Android 10 and comes with a 60W speaker output with Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TruSurround certified audio, 4 speakers, and 2 GB Ram to offer a smooth viewing experience. Bezel-less 55-inch Ultra-HD (3840×2160 pixels) is priced at Rs. 37,999 and has a sound output of 60w with Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TruSurround certified audio, Dolby MS12 sound technology that can decode and improve Dolby Atmos that will enhance your movie night experience. A quick refresh rate of 60 Hz ensures a smooth streaming experience. The TV remote can be controlled via Google Assistant, making it convenient to operate the TV.

The 65-inch Ultra-HD for Rs 54,999 is powered by the latest Android 10 and comes with a 60W speaker output with Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TruSurround certified audio, and Dolby MS12 sound technology that can decode and improve Dolby Atmos, and 4 speakers. It comes with a brightness of 500 nits.

The Sale will also offer a discount on the recently launched 40 inches Tv model, which is priced at Rs 15,999, and 43-inch TVs which are priced at Rs 19,999 supports 1 GB of RAM, 8 GB of ROM, 3 HDMI ports, and 2 USB ports, which is clearly on par with those high-end TVs. These models come with HDR to ensure that users enjoy every visual in sharp details and vivid colours. 2 speakers, a digital noise filter, and a 40-watt speaker output that supports Surround technologies, providing an immersive aural experience with deep surround sound.

Customers will receive a one-of-a-kind high audio-visual cinematic experience on a 40-inch TV with 400 nits of brightness and an ultra-thin bezel for the price of a 32-inch TV. The 43-inch TV, which has no bezels, 500 nits of brightness, and an in-built Chromecast, will cost the same as a 40-inch TV.

These models come with HDR to ensure that users enjoy every visual in sharp details and vivid colours. 2 speakers, a digital noise filter, and a 40-watt speaker output that supports Surround technologies, providing an immersive aural experience with deep surround sound.

Ads

RELATED ARTICLES

Ads
© Copyright 2011-22. PC-Tablet. All Rights Reserved.