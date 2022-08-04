Flipkart Big Saving Days to begin from 6th August, Super Deals on Blaupunkt Smart TVs

Ads

This Independence day, Walmart-owned E-commerce platform Flipkart is back with its popular Big Saving Days which will start from 6th August and runs till 10th August. The Big Saving Days Sale comes with a special 4 days sale. Flipkart is offering massive discounts on German-rooted brand Blaupunkt Smart TVs ranging in size from 32-inches to 65-inches. The e-commerce website has collaborated with many banks like ICICI and Kotak to offer an additional 10% instant discount on their debit, credit and EMI Transactions. Customers can also opt for no-cost EMI option and exchange offers. The company will also host fresh deals at 12 am, 8 am, and 4 pm during the sale and Flipkart Plus members will get early access to these offers on August 5.

With a rating of 4.6 out of 5, having a legacy of more than 100 years, Blaupunkt is one of the leading and premium brands exclusively available on Flipkart which offers its users superior sound and image quality under a budget-friendly range. In India, Blaupunkt TVs are manufactured and designed by SPPL, India’s largest TV manufacturer.

This Independence Day, it’s a time to grab super deals on premium TVs like Blaupunkt. Check out the price and specifications below-

The hero model, the Blaupunkt Cyber Sound 32-inch priced at Rs 11,999, which is an HD-ready screen that supports 40W speaker output and has 2 speakers. The second hero model, 42-inch Full-HD (1,920×1080 pixels), is available at Rs. 17,999 and has Android, Ultra-thin Bezel, 1GB RAM, 8GB ROM, stunning Surround Sound certified audio and 2 speakers with a 40W speaker output. An exquisite TV model, the 43-inch Ultra-HD (3,840×2, 160 pixels), is available at Rs. 26,999 and powered by Android 10 with inbuilt 2GB Ram, 8GB ROM, and a 50W speaker output that also features a bezel-less design. It also comes with features like Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TruSurround certified audio and 4 speakers.

Ads

The big-screen 50-inch Ultra-HD (3840×2160 pixels) priced at Rs. 31,999 is powered by Android 10 and comes with a 60W speaker output with Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TruSurround certified audio, 4 speakers, and 2 GB Ram to offer a smooth viewing experience. Bezel-less 55-inch Ultra-HD (3840×2160 pixels) is priced at Rs. 37,999 and has a sound output of 60w with Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TruSurround certified audio, Dolby MS12 sound technology that can decode and improve Dolby Atmos that will enhance your movie night experience. A quick refresh rate of 60 Hz ensures a smooth streaming experience. The TV remote can be controlled via Google Assistant, making it convenient to operate the TV.

The 65-inch Ultra-HD for Rs 54,999 is powered by the latest Android 10 and comes with a 60W speaker output with Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TruSurround certified audio, and Dolby MS12 sound technology that can decode and improve Dolby Atmos, and 4 speakers. It comes with a brightness of 500 nits.

The Sale will also offer a discount on the recently launched 40 inches Tv model, which is priced at Rs 15,999, and 43-inch TVs which are priced at Rs 19,999 supports 1 GB of RAM, 8 GB of ROM, 3 HDMI ports, and 2 USB ports, which is clearly on par with those high-end TVs. These models come with HDR to ensure that users enjoy every visual in sharp details and vivid colours. 2 speakers, a digital noise filter, and a 40-watt speaker output that supports Surround technologies, providing an immersive aural experience with deep surround sound.

Customers will receive a one-of-a-kind high audio-visual cinematic experience on a 40-inch TV with 400 nits of brightness and an ultra-thin bezel for the price of a 32-inch TV. The 43-inch TV, which has no bezels, 500 nits of brightness, and an in-built Chromecast, will cost the same as a 40-inch TV.

These models come with HDR to ensure that users enjoy every visual in sharp details and vivid colours. 2 speakers, a digital noise filter, and a 40-watt speaker output that supports Surround technologies, providing an immersive aural experience with deep surround sound.