Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo has announced the ChargeUp campaign in India which highlights the company’s new VOOC Flash charge technology. Oppo said the new generation fast charging technology can ensure quick energy refills while conforming to the highest standards of safety and security. The company is also taking the opportunity to announce exciting deals on some of its latest smartphones – the Reno6 Pro 5G, the Reno6 5G, and the F19 series of smartphones.

VOOC Flash Charge technology

Oppo said the new fast charging technology isn’t just about overwhelming the battery with an overdose of charge. Rather, there is an intelligent process at work here since the charging speed is adjusted according to different charging conditions. This helps prevent early battery aging ensures a long-lasting battery.

Coming to safety, Oppo said there is five-layer protection at work. That includes a new fuse with lower impedance. Also, Gallium Nitride (GaN) switches have been used, which along with other elements such as a Battery Safety Detection Chip, composite current collector, and internal series bi-cell design all ensure things remain under control at all times.

Deals and discounts

There is a cashback offer of up to Rs. 3,000 on the Reno6 Pro 5G while buying the F19 Pro+ will lead to a cashback of up to Rs. 2,000. For the rest of the F19 series of smartphones, the cashback offers stand at up to Rs. 1,500. Opting to buy via Paytm will also qualify for an 11 percent cashback offer.

The rest of the offers mentioned above are applicable on debit and credit cards from HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, Federal Bank, Bank of Baroda, RBL, and Yes Bank. Then there also are the no-cost EMI options available as well for a 6-months tenure.

Existing Oppo users are also eligible for an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 1,500 along with an 80 percent buyback guarantee as well. Other offers that apply to current Oppo users include complete damage protection for a six-month period along with a 50 percent IoT bundling discount on the Oppo 10,000mAh 18W fast charging power bank. The power bank can now be bought for just Rs. 650.

That is not all as buyers of the OPPO Reno6 5G and Reno6 Pro 5G automatically qualify for the OPPO Premium Service as well. This provides for Bank EMI option during service, free pick-up & drop for repairs for in-warranty phones, and free screen guard & back cover as well. There is 24×7 Hotline support available too.

Online offers

Among the online offers available include bank offers of up to Rs. 3,000 on the Reno6 Pro 5G and up to Rs. 2,000 on the OPPO F19 Series. HDFC Bank is also offering a no-cost EMI option for up to 9 months. Existing OPPO users also qualify for an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 3,000 while there is an assured buyback guarantee of 80 percent for those who wish to upgrade their old OPPO smartphone to the new Reno6 5G series and the F19 Series via Cashify.

Apart from these, buyers can also make good use of the FlipKart Smart Upgrade offer as well that will allow them to procure the OPPO Reno6 Series phone by paying 70 percent at the moment. Then there is the Complete Damage Protection cover for six months for all Oppo buyers.

There is an IoT bundling discount of about 50 percent applicable on the OPPO 10,000 mAh 18W Power Bank, which essentially brings its price down to just Rs. 699.

The above mentioned offers will remain in place till 21st August, 2021