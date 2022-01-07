Whether taking and making calls on their company’s behalf or for their clientele, call centers are crucial tools for businesses to connect with customers and people who matter.

Without voice calls, sales agents, for instance, will be less effective in convincing prospects. Interviews, meaningful interactions, and surveys won’t be possible for research firms, while debt collection companies may find it hard to get in touch with borrowers who’ve defaulted on their payments.

In these and many other instances, a power dialer is what call center agents need in initiating and managing high-volume calls. But what is a power dialer? What benefits can it provide to call centers? Continue reading to find out and learn more.



What is a call center?

Before digging deeper into what a power dialer is and its essential functions, it’s crucial to understand what a call center is and what call center agents do.

In essence, a call center is a hub where all incoming (inbound) or outgoing (outbound) voice calls are made and received. Call centers may be in-house or outsourced. Some companies maintain their call centers, while some hire third parties to handle customer inquiries, complaints, and sales pitches for them, among many other business activities.



Types of call centers

A call center may be classified according to any of the following setups:

Inbound call center: These firms typically handle a significant number of incoming voice calls—which may include any kind of account, product, or service queries, bookings, complaints, and support requests. Thus, a software technology, called an auto-dialer, is often used to accept, screen, forward, and record the calls. Most inbound call centers use an interactive voice response (IVR) system as the initial point of contact. Once the machine is done with the screening, it then passes the call to a designated call center agent using an automated call distributor or ACD.

Outbound call center: In this structure, a call center representative initiates calls for various reasons, most often selling and offering their products and services. Outbound call centers also perform other tasks, including providing promotional information to existing customers, raising funds, collecting debt payments, and conducting surveys. These centers also use the same technologies mentioned earlier.

Blended call center: An agent working for this organization is engaged in both inbound and outbound contact. Thus, they perform multiple tasks that relate to sales, marketing, customer service, and debt collection, among many other tasks.

Large companies these days have contact centers that handle multi-channel communications such as emails, social media platforms, and chats with their customers. Ideally, they have at least one call center at the core of the entire operations. For these call centers, a power-dialer is an indispensable tool, whichever setup a business chooses. And you’ll know why in the succeeding sections.

Why are call centers necessary in a business?

While digitalization has helped businesses gather more information from their customers, human interaction remains vital in consumers’ decisions. Human contact makes situations and business transactions more meaningful for three main reasons; authenticity, effort, and intention.

Of the three elements, call centers provide the best interactions when it comes to intentions. Clients often prefer connections resulting from human instinct rather than one triggered by machines. And because choices are often tied strongly to purpose and meaning, sensing that the person who initiated contact is a human being with a specific will matters.

Additionally, using a dialer allows call centers to be more effective in providing swift customer service. Long waiting times are often unacceptable; that’s why call center representatives must be available any time the customers need them.

What do call center agents do?

Depending on which type of call center they’re working in, a call center agent or representative may handle inbound or outbound calls or both. In most cases, agents follow sales scripts for pitches and workflows for technical support and customer engagement.

No matter the concern, customer service is king in call centers. These professionals’ main goals include promoting a business or the organization’s growth while enhancing customer experience and engagement. Call center reps are also subject to performance appraisals and quotas that they have to reach or surpass in any given period.

What is a power dialer?

A power dialer is electronic software that chronologically dials telephone numbers from a database. It’s often called a progressive dialer and is one of the few digital dialing systems classified under a more generalized software called an auto-dialer. Instead of manual dialing, agents can focus on their work and initiate a high number of calls—helping increase efficiency and productivity.

This automated system relies on a pre-configured call-to-agent ratio. So, instead of randomly allocating callers when their line becomes available, a power dialer initiates the next contact while keeping in mind the manually set call-to-agent ratio. The good thing about power dialers is that they’re fully customizable and work perfectly in centers where there’s a limited number of experienced sales agents catering to a high customer volume.

How does a power dialer work?

This automated dialing tool connects calls to any available agent. The system automatically skips potentially unproductive calls due to dropped calls, voicemails, disconnected numbers, busy or unanswered calls. When a representative is available, the screened call is then forwarded to them, and the system stops dialing in the meantime. As such, it gives call centers better control over their operations by adjusting the speed of the dialer and the number of dedicated calls per representative.



Power dialers come with several advanced features. These often include caller identification, call recording, machine answering functions, IVR, ACD, call monitoring, and list management. Users can integrate power dialers into their business’s customer relationship management (CRM) platform, scheduling tools, and digitalized workflow systems.

5 Benefits of a power dialer for call centers

As mentioned, power dialers are ideal for call centers that manage a variety of either outbound or inbounds calls, or both. Call centers that aim to retain or attract new customers, increase brand awareness, market their products, schedule or follow-up appointments can benefit from this automated system.

By getting rid of unwanted calls and allocating the correct number of calls per agent, a power dialer can promote efficiency and productivity, among other advantages. Here are more ways a call center firm can benefit from a power dialer:

Makes coaching easier

Traditional practice dictates that trainers or team leaders record and replay their agents’ calls to find opportunities to teach them how to handle calls better. Supervisors can perform hands-on coaching with more advanced technologies from the power dialers by activating a built-in monitoring feature in their automated dialing software. If they find their agent struggling to close the deal, they can step in and teach their staff the right way to do it.

Saves time

Manual dialing may not take more than a few seconds to an experienced call center rep, but when done cumulatively, it can take a great deal of time—especially when an agent has to make several calls daily. With a power dialer, call center representatives can save a lot of time dialing numbers and accepting calls that are dropped or directed to a voice mail.

A power dialer also minimizes customers’ waiting times to deliver flawless customer service. As the system automatically allocates calls once an agent is available, reps can immediately address customers’ concerns, queries, and complaints. Additionally, a power dialer also allows a caller to hold the call or wait for a callback.

Promotes efficiency

Because of its call filtering features, a power dialer helps ensure that calls are made to and from persons with whom your business can likely benefit from. Because less time and effort are wasted in unproductive calls, agents become more efficient, connecting to customers armed with the right pitch and at the right time.



With a power dialer, call center representatives can focus on their work and connect with more customers at any given time. In addition, a digital dialing system helps enhance and hasten service delivery or customer response, streamlining overall business operations.

Boosts productivity

Because agents can reach out to more people, they become more productive. This means increased chances of revenue generation. Additionally, most power dialers allow representatives to identify which clients could not pick the phone, so they can call these leads back and increase the chances of conversion.

A power dialer helps ensure that there are no unanswered calls and idle times for inbound calls. That’s because this automated system relies on user settings to determine when an agent is free and to forward pending calls immediately or as soon as possible to them.



Increases staff retention rates

While call centers aim to provide the best customer service, call center owners must also seek to improve their employees’ overall experience. Like attracting new customers, the cost of hiring new agents can dent a company’s operational costs. An industry study revealed that a company has to spend as much as an employee’s four months’ salary to replace a call center agent.

Thus, it’s in a call center’s best interests to retain well-performing staff by making their lives easier and recognizing them for their hard work. With a power dialer, agents will feel their workload considerably reduced instead of spending time on repetitive and mundane tasks. Happy employees are more motivated, efficient, and productive, allowing both individual and business growth.

Bottom Line

A power dialing system is a significant investment. With the right choice, it can help yield high returns for the business. Picking the right power dialer for your call center can lead to increased productivity, efficiency, and income opportunities while reducing business costs.

In choosing the ideal tool for a call center, it’s vital to ensure that the new system works flawlessly with all your existing business software programs. So before making any purchase, request a free trial first to explore the product’s features and determine whether the system accurately matches your requirements or if it may even exceed expectations.