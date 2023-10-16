Nintendo’s Unexpected Wii U Sale: A Blast from the Past in 2023

In a surprising turn of events, Nintendo has reportedly sold a brand new Wii U console in September 2023, marking the first official sale of the system in over a year. This unexpected sale has caught the attention of the gaming community and industry analysts alike.

Key Highlights:

Nintendo sold a brand new Wii U in September 2023.

This is the first official sale of a Wii U system in over a year.

The Wii U was launched over a decade ago and its production was discontinued in January 2017.

The sale price of the unit was reportedly $299.99, in line with its original retail price.

The Wii U has become a collector’s item due to its limited availability.

A Deep Dive into the Sale:

According to Mat Piscatella, an industry analyst at the market research firm Circana, this sale is particularly noteworthy given the overwhelming success of the Nintendo Switch in recent years. The Switch’s dominance in the market has overshadowed Nintendo’s previous generation hardware, the Wii U. The last reported sale of a Wii U took place in May 2022.

The Wii U, which was launched on November 18, 2012, received mixed reviews from critics. By January 2017, Nintendo had fully discontinued the production of new Wii U units. Furthermore, with the recent closure of the Wii U and 3DS e-shops, official support for the system has dwindled. Despite these factors, it appears that brand new Wii U systems are still available on some retail shelves, albeit in limited quantities.

Circana’s retail tracking service, which monitors the sale of brand new products at various retailers across the US, has confirmed this recent sale. While the Wii U still has a dedicated fanbase, it’s puzzling why a consumer would opt for this console when most of its top games are now available on the Nintendo Switch. However, the sale price of the unit provides some clarity. Priced at $299.99, this is consistent with the console’s original retail price. Given the rising cost of second-hand Wii U units due to their scarcity, this sale could be seen as a bargain for collectors.

The Collector’s Perspective:

Over the years, the Wii U has transformed from a mainstream gaming console to a collector’s item. Its limited availability has driven up the prices of second-hand units, making a brand new Wii U a rare find. For collectors, acquiring such a unit at its original retail price is a steal.

Summary:

The sale of a brand new Wii U in 2023 is a testament to the lasting legacy of Nintendo’s products. While the gaming world has moved on to newer consoles, there remains a niche market for older systems. Whether driven by nostalgia or the allure of collecting, the Wii U continues to hold a special place in the hearts of many.