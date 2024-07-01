Empowering Innovation: Biden Administration’s Act Investment in Women-Owned Chipmaker

In a significant move to bolster the semiconductor industry, the Biden administration has made a pioneering investment in a women-owned chipmaker as part of the CHIPS for America initiative. This step is part of a broader effort to strengthen domestic manufacturing capabilities and address national and economic security needs by diversifying the semiconductor sector.

Broadening Horizons Through Strategic Investments

The CHIPS and Science Act of 2022 allocated an unprecedented $50 billion to rejuvenate the U.S. semiconductor landscape, with specific leadership roles assigned to ensure effective implementation and coordination across federal agencies. Key personnel include Ronnie Chatterji, serving as the White House Coordinator for CHIPS Implementation, and Michael Schmidt, leading the CHIPS Program Office at the U.S. Department of Commerce​.

CHIPS Women in Construction Framework

Parallel to this, the U.S. Department of Commerce introduced the “CHIPS Women in Construction Framework,” part of Secretary Gina Raimondo’s initiative to double the number of women in construction over the next decade. This framework, backed by companies like Intel and Micron, aims to implement best practices that enhance women’s participation in CHIPS-funded construction projects​​.

Focus on Women and Minority-Owned Businesses

In alignment with the administration’s commitment to diversity and economic equity, special emphasis is being placed on supporting businesses owned by women and minorities. This is evident in the choice of a woman-owned chipmaker as the recipient of the first investment under the CHIPS Act. This decision aligns with ongoing efforts to ensure that federal spending supports diverse business enterprises, thereby fostering an inclusive economic recovery​

Federal Commitment to Small Businesses

Complementing these initiatives, the administration has also significantly increased federal procurement opportunities for small businesses, achieving a historic $163 billion in contracts. This includes substantial allocations to women-owned and other disadvantaged business categories, reinforcing the administration’s dedication to diversity and inclusion within federal contracting.