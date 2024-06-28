Elon Musk Criticizes Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy’s Leadership in Star Wars Franchise

Recently, Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and owner of the social media platform X, launched a scathing critique of Kathleen Kennedy’s leadership at Lucasfilm. Musk’s comments stemmed from his dissatisfaction with the current direction of the Star Wars franchise, which he shared widely across his social media platforms.

Main Content

Elon Musk’s critique was sparked by a meme that labeled Kathleen Kennedy as a “franchise killer.” Musk escalated the criticism by claiming Kennedy was “more deadly than the Death Star,” a reference to her leadership’s impact on the Star Wars series since her tenure began in 2012 after Disney acquired Lucasfilm. This period has seen mixed reactions from fans and fluctuating box office performances.

Kennedy’s focus on integrating progressive themes and promoting female protagonists in the Star Wars narrative has been a significant aspect of her tenure. However, Musk has characterized these efforts as indicative of a broader “woke” ideology, which he opposes. In a follow-up post, he accused Kennedy of being “super bigoted against men,” highlighting his ongoing disagreement with what he perceives as forced diversity and inclusion practices within corporate settings.

The backlash from Musk comes amid broader discussions about the pace and quality of Star Wars releases under Kennedy’s leadership. Former Disney CEO Bob Iger also hinted at an oversaturation of the market with Star Wars content, which might have contributed to fan discontent.

Elon Musk’s outspoken comments reflect a broader cultural clash over the direction of major entertainment franchises and their leadership. As debates over diversity and storytelling in Hollywood continue, the reactions from industry leaders like Musk underscore the tensions between traditional fan expectations and modern cinematic narratives.

Lucasfilm has not yet responded to Musk’s remarks, and the controversy remains a hot topic among Star Wars fans and observers of pop culture and corporate leadership.