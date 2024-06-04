Elon Musk Appeals to Supreme Court Over Twitter Sitter Settlement

In a significant legal move, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and owner of X Corp (formerly Twitter), has petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to review a 2018 settlement agreement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This appeal centers on what Musk refers to as an unconstitutional restriction on his free speech rights.

Background of the Settlement

The controversy began in 2018 when Musk tweeted that he had secured funding to take Tesla private at $420 per share. This announcement led to significant volatility in Tesla’s stock price, and the SEC accused Musk of misleading shareholders, initiating a lawsuit for securities fraud. To settle the charges, Musk and Tesla each paid $20 million in fines, and Musk agreed to step down as Tesla’s chairman. Additionally, Musk consented to a mandate requiring a Tesla lawyer to pre-approve any social media posts related to the company​.

The Legal Battle

Musk has been seeking to overturn this “Twitter sitter” agreement, arguing that it constitutes a “government-imposed muzzle” on his free speech, which he believes is a violation of the First Amendment. In his Supreme Court appeal, Musk contends that the settlement is an unlawful prior restraint on his ability to communicate freely with the public about Tesla.

In December 2023, Musk’s legal team filed a petition with the Supreme Court, following rejections from both a district court and the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. These lower courts upheld the SEC agreement, emphasizing that Musk had voluntarily entered into the settlement and could not revisit the terms merely because he had a change of heart.

Arguments and Implications

Musk’s argument hinges on the principle that the settlement imposes an ongoing restraint on his speech, which he claims is a fundamental constitutional violation. The SEC, represented by U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar, has countered that the settlement was a voluntary agreement made to resolve litigation and that such agreements can include waivers of even fundamental rights.

The Supreme Court’s decision to reject Musk’s appeal means that the original terms of the settlement will remain in place. This outcome maintains the precedent that regulatory bodies like the SEC can impose certain conditions on settlements to ensure compliance and protect investors.

Future Impact

This legal battle highlights the tension between regulatory enforcement and individual free speech rights, especially in the digital age where social media can significantly impact financial markets. For Musk, this ruling means he will continue to have his tweets about Tesla pre-approved, a constraint he views as a significant limitation on his ability to communicate directly with his followers and investors.

For the broader corporate world, this case reinforces the power of regulatory bodies to impose and enforce conditions on corporate leaders, ensuring that statements made by influential figures are truthful and do not mislead the public.

Elon Musk’s appeal to the Supreme Court reflects his ongoing struggle against what he perceives as an infringement on his free speech. Despite his efforts, the Supreme Court’s decision upholds the SEC’s authority to regulate corporate communications to protect investors and maintain market stability. As Musk continues to navigate these legal challenges, the implications of this case will be closely watched by corporate leaders and legal experts alike.