Digital transformation, or why digital consulting is important for business

Digital consulting is a comprehensive service aimed at helping companies make the most effective use of digital technologies to achieve their business goals. This approach includes not only the technical implementation of the latest tools but also the deep analysis and optimization of business processes, marketing strategies, and customer interactions – all through the lens of digital innovations. In the era of digital transformation, digital consulting has become not just relevant but a necessary resource for any forward-looking organization.

Together with the experts from Avenga, an IT company that has been successfully working in the field of digital transformation for 20 years, we will explore why no enterprise can do without digital consulting.

What businesses gain from digital consulting

Professional consulting assistance to companies in integrating digital technologies for optimizing workflows and increasing productivity includes several key parameters:

analysis of the current state of the business;

identification of opportunities for digital transformation;

development of strategies to seize these opportunities and implement necessary changes;

ensuring the effective integration of new solutions with existing systems and processes.

Modern companies need digital consulting because it helps them remain competitive in a rapidly changing digital world. It also allows them to optimize processes, innovate with data and technology, increase efficiency, and adapt to new market requirements and consumer behavior.

Benefits of digital consulting for businesses

Thanks to digital transformation consulting services , companies benefit from a number of important advantages, including:

strategy development: companies offering digital transformation consulting services help formulate and implement digitization strategies tailored to the goals and market conditions of each enterprise;

companies offering digital transformation consulting services help formulate and implement digitization strategies tailored to the goals and market conditions of each enterprise; process improvement: specialists offer ways to optimize business processes using digital technologies to automate and improve workflows;

specialists offer ways to optimize business processes using digital technologies to automate and improve workflows; innovation implementation: consultants bring innovative ideas and methods to support the company’s leadership in technological trends;

consultants bring innovative ideas and methods to support the company’s leadership in technological trends; improved customer service: digitization helps improve communication with customers through digital platforms, increasing their satisfaction;

digitization helps improve communication with customers through digital platforms, increasing their satisfaction; data analysis: this involves assistance in using analytics and big data to justify strategic decisions and draw important conclusions about the market and consumers;

this involves assistance in using analytics and big data to justify strategic decisions and draw important conclusions about the market and consumers; security: ensuring compliance of the technologies used with security standards and legislative requirements;

ensuring compliance of the technologies used with security standards and legislative requirements; increasing flexibility and resilience to crises: modern businesses strive for digital transformation because it offers tools for rapid development of products and services, as well as predictive analytics capabilities to prepare for future crises, market changes, and new opportunities;

modern businesses strive for digital transformation because it offers tools for rapid development of products and services, as well as predictive analytics capabilities to prepare for future crises, market changes, and new opportunities; adaptation of business models:consultants support companies in changing or adapting their business models for the digital age, so they can better meet the needs of the digitized market.

Trends in Digital Consulting

As technologies in digital consulting continue to evolve to meet changing client and market needs, several key trends are shaping the industry.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML)– actively used by consulting firms to analyze large volumes of data, predict trends, and provide recommendations to clients. Big Data and analytics– the collection and analysis of large volumes of data are becoming increasingly important for providing data-driven consulting services. This allows companies to predict market trends, understand consumer behavior, and optimize business processes. Robotic Process Automation (RPA)– RPA enables the automation of routine tasks, such as data entry, increasing operational efficiency, and reducing costs. Cloud Technologies– provide the flexibility and scalability needed for a dynamic market. This enables clients to quickly adapt to changes and ensures security and reduced IT costs. Cybersecurity– the increasing volume of digital data and the transition to cloud platforms increase cybersecurity risks. Consultants offer risk management services and train employees in methods to protect against cyberattacks. Personalization of services– using data and analytics, companies can offer more personalized solutions that better meet the needs of clients. Sustainable development and social responsibility– with growing attention to environmental and social issues, consultants help companies develop sustainable development strategies. Virtual and Augmented Realities (VR/AR)– these technologies are used in training, business process modeling, and providing clients with unique interactions with products and services.

Like any other industry, digital consulting must constantly adapt to innovations to remain competitive and provide relevant services to its clients.

Examples of Successful Digital Consulting Applications

Here are a few examples to illustrate the effectiveness of digital consulting in various fields.

Netflix is a prime example of using digital consulting to transform its business. By switching from a DVD rental model to streaming services in 2007, the company not only maintained its competitiveness but also became a market leader in digital video content, surpassing giants like Amazon and Hulu. Investments in developing personalized user experiences and ongoing research and development have allowed Netflix to achieve unprecedented audience growth, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tesla has proven that electric vehicles can be not only environmentally friendly but also technologically advanced and desirable. By implementing over-the-air update technology, the company has been able to update vehicle software without the need for a service visit, improving safety, performance, and user experience. An innovative approach to collecting and analyzing data on vehicle usage has led to the development of new products and services, including data-driven insurance.

The American sports clothing and accessories Under Armour company successfully transformed its business from a sports apparel manufacturer to a digital company offering comprehensive fitness solutions. Acquiring fitness technology companies and creating mobile apps for tracking activity and health have allowed the company to stand out among competitors and attract new users. This strategy has not only strengthened Under Armour’s position in the market but also significantly increased its market value.

These examples demonstrate how companies in various industries successfully apply digital consulting to address their unique business challenges, from developing new products to radically transforming their entire business models. Digital transformation not only optimizes existing processes but also opens up new opportunities for growth and development.