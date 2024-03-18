Dark and Darker Launches on Epic Games Store

In a significant move for the gaming community, the much-anticipated PvP dungeon crawler, Dark and Darker, has finally made its debut on the Epic Games Store. After navigating through a maze of legal challenges and publisher changes, this fantasy RPG combines the thrill of dungeon crawling with extraction mechanics, offering players a unique and engaging experience.

Key Highlights:

Launch Date: Dark and Darker was officially released in early access on August 7, 2023.

Editions Available: The game is available in two editions – Standard and Founder’s Edition, with the latter offering exclusive bonus content.

Pricing: The Standard Edition is priced at $35, providing early access and bonus Bluestone Shards, while the Founder’s Edition costs $50, offering additional unique features.

Unique Gameplay: The game stands out by blending traditional RPG elements with extraction mechanics, requiring players to survive long enough in dungeons to escape with their loot.

Class System: Dark and Darker features a diverse class system, allowing players to tailor their gameplay according to their preferences, with each class offering unique perks and skills.

Dark and Darker’s journey to the Epic Games Store has been fraught with uncertainty due to copyright accusations and lawsuits that initially threatened its release. However, a change in publisher to Chaf Games facilitated its launch in early access, much to the excitement of its following. This move marks a pivotal moment for the game, which has already garnered a significant fan base thanks to its engaging and challenging gameplay.

The game is currently available for purchase directly through its official website, with developers Ironmace actively seeking to broaden its availability, including a potential return to Steam. The game’s unique approach to RPG and dungeon-crawling elements, combined with the excitement of PvPvE gameplay, has set it apart in the crowded gaming landscape.

Editions and Gameplay:

Players have the option to choose between two editions upon purchase. The Standard Edition includes the game and early access, along with five bonus Bluestone Shards for $35. The Founder’s Edition, priced at $50, offers everything in the Standard Edition plus exclusive items like a new character race (Skeleton), a special item skin, and the “Hold the Line” emote, embodying the community’s perseverance through the game’s development challenges.

What is Dark and Darker?

The gameplay of Dark and Darker is a mix of intense dungeon exploration, where players must navigate through dark, treacherous environments filled with monsters and other teams of players. Success in the game hinges on the strategic use of skills, magic, and raw combat prowess, with the ultimate goal of escaping the dungeon with valuable loot. The game encourages both bold confrontations and cautious stealth tactics, allowing players to choose their path to victory.

As Dark and Darker continues to evolve in its early access phase, players and enthusiasts alike are keenly watching its development. With its innovative gameplay, compelling fantasy setting, and the promise of more content to come, Dark and Darker is poised to become a staple in the libraries of RPG and dungeon crawler fans.